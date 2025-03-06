Cody Rhodes' family member to reportedly be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 (Exclusive)

As Triple H is set to headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, a family member of Cody Rhodes will also be inducted in the same class, as per a new report. It will be to fill the traditional spot reserved for tag teams.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC reported that alongside Triple H and Michelle McCool, The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

In case you weren't aware, Typhoon, also known as "Tugboat" and most infamously, "The Shockmaster", is the uncle of Cody Rhodes. He is the brother-in-law of the late great Dusty Rhodes, and his former Tag Team partner, Earthquake (real name John Tenta), will be inducted posthumously. Together, they were former Tag Team Champions in WWE.

Dustin Rhodes is over at AEW and ROH, being a Tag Team Champion in the latter company alongside Sammy Guevara, while also being one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions with Marshall & Ross Von Erich.

It has been over a decade now since he held the WWE Tag Team Title with his brother Cody. Their most memorable moment together came at Battleground 2013 when they dethroned The Shield to win the titles with Dusty Rhodes in their corner.

It is safe to say that The Natural was shocked and angry after seeing what went down at the Elimination Chamber. Keeping it short and simple, Dustin Rhodes responded to the segment by saying "Hell is coming" for John Cena and The Rock:

"Cody is gonna be ok. Hell is coming," he wrote.

It's a shame that The Natural isn't able to be a part of any of Cody Rhodes' major moments on WWE television, but it's to be expected as he is signed to a rival promotion.

