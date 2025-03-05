Dustin Rhodes gives a massive spoiler on Cody Rhodes' future in WWE; issues a warning

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes got a massive beating this past Saturday at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes has provided an interesting update on The American Nightmare.

At the PLE, John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match. After the victory, Cody Rhodes congratulated his challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Rock and Travis Scott also came out to the ring, where The Final Boss demanded Rhodes sell him his soul. After Cody refused, John Cena shockingly turned heel and sold his soul to The Rock. John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott brutalized Cody Rhodes and left him bloodied in the ring to end the PLE.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Dustin Rhodes ensured his brother would be fine and seemingly warned John Cena and The Rock about the carnage Cody would bring upon his return.

"Cody is gonna be ok. Hell is coming," he wrote.

Booker T believes John Cena could lose to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is one of the main events of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Fans are eager to see what the storyline brings after The 16-time World Champion's shocking turn on The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, NXT commentator Booker T stated John Cena is in the perfect position to win his 17th World Championship at WrestleMania. However, the title change may not happen if John Cena refuses.

"Right now, he's in perfect prime position. He's got a whole army of people. If it's gonna happen, it's gotta happen now. But I'm telling you right now—if it doesn't happen, it's all because of one person, [and that is] John Cena," Booker said.

We will have to wait and see what explanation John Cena gives for his shocking heel turn and alliance with The Rock in the upcoming weeks.

