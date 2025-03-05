After John Cena, another WWE star may have subtly confirmed he will join The Rock

The Rock's return to WWE has changed the entire Road to WrestleMania, with the WWE Universe shocked to see the recent developments. The Final Boss' offer to become a corporate champion was rejected by Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, which led to John Cena turning heel for the first time in decades to attack the American Nightmare and align with his arch-nemesis.

While fans have not been able to stop talking about John Cena joining The Rock, Drew McIntyre has also subtly teased that he would align with The Final Boss to redefine dominance in the squared circle. While the Scottish Psychopath has still not officially joined the faction, his subtle teases make things quite interesting.

Drew McIntyre took a shot at CM Punk for calling out The Rock on RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW kicked off with the Best in the World taking shots at The Rock, John Cena, and Seth Rollins after his dream to main event WrestleMania by winning the Elimination Chamber was crushed.

McIntyre couldn't hold himself back after the comments from CM Punk. The former World Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter and reshared The Final Boss' post from 2011, which stated that he draws a lot of money when he is in the main event of WrestleMania. McIntyre stated that the comment was still relevant after 14 years and also teased that he has some unfinished business with the Best in the World.

Drew McIntyre said The Rock was working on a 'little favor' for him

A few weeks ago, the Scottish Psychopath shared a backstage interaction with The Final Boss, stating that the two had a great relationship. The Brahma Bull has often praised the star in the media, which is a massive tease for The Final Boss' next addition.

Drew McIntyre recently stated that he always found The Brahma Bull available when he needed advice, adding that The People's Champion was working on a 'little favor' for him. This long-term booking could lead to McIntyre selling his soul to The Final Boss, to become the biggest star on the roster after John Cena retires.

The Scottish Psychopath needs The Rock

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most hardworking stars in WWE lately. The former World Champion has been on the losing end of several matches lately but has still managed to stay among the top men on the entire roster.

Considering his run over the past few months, Drew McIntyre needs the support of The Final Boss to get back to the winning side and position himself at the top of the entire roster. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the star ahead of WrestleMania.

