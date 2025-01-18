Major update on The Rock and Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has a unique pairing in The Rock and Drew McIntyre, despite their very interesting but lowkey history. With two weeks to go until the Royal Rumble, rumors and speculation continue on potential matches and surprises for The Grandest Stage of Them All. New details on what's happening between Rock and McIntyre have been revealed.

The Final Boss has been somewhat of a mentor to The Scottish Psychopath since early in his career. The Rock praised McIntyre in a major way when TMZ asked about wrestling's next big thing in 2019. Rock then revealed Drew's new multi-year contract after WrestleMania XL via Instagram, including footage of a Claymore sword delivered during McIntyre's business lunch with Nick Khan. The 39-year-old has recalled Rock shocking the 'Mania locker room by visiting McIntyre, and the sword was gifted after The Final Boss remembered something he mentioned that night.

McIntyre has reiterated how The Rock has always been there for him, and now it appears they are linking up for WrestleMania 41 Season. Drew recently shared backstage footage of him and Rock at the RAW Netflix premiere, trading expletives. The clip ended after McIntyre whispered into the ear of The Rock, who promised to take care of it.

The Chosen One and The Great One are now working together, according to McIntyre himself. Speaking to Alex McCarthy, the former World Champion revealed more about his relationship with the Hollywood star. McIntyre was asked how it was having Rock around WWE as of late given their relationship.

"He has always looked out for me since the very beginning of my career, he's always had such positive words. I just told a story about meeting his ex-wife, Dany, on a plane one time, and she told me herself and Rock were big fans of mine and saw big things in the future, which was so cool to hear back then. Then fast forward so many years later, in 2017 I believe it was when TMZ had asked him who he thought was going to be the next big player. And it wasn't like I was about to win the Rumble. I was still kind of random, a bad guy on the show, and he was able to pick me out and go, 'Drew McIntyre. He's the one to keep an eye on,'" McIntyre said.

McIntyre also talked about the RAW clip and some of the feedback they received for dropping adult language. The star claimed the Anoa'i Family member is working on a favor for him.

"He always had such positive public comments. When I re-signed, [he] sent the sword as a little gift. He has always been there for advice and to include me in his live stream after the match, I wasn't exactly expecting it, but I feel very honored that he's willing to shine a kind of light on me. And he swore first, then I saw an opportunity. It's so hard not to swear being Scottish. So I got a little laugh, and I got to ask a little favor, and he's working on that for me," McIntyre said.

The 38th annual WWE Royal Rumble PLE will air on February 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The upcoming PLE will be John Cena's final Royal Rumble as he is retiring this year. The 16-time World Champion recently kicked off his 2025 WWE retirement tour on RAW.

The marquee match at the event is also set to feature a number of former world champions. While Cena declared himself as a participant in his final Royal Rumble match, CM Punk also threw his name in the Rumble hat. His arch nemesis, Seth Rollins, followed suit and announced his participation in the match as well. Drew McIntyre is also set to be a part of the match and warned the veterans to not cross his path during the battle royal.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio, another former world champion, also announced his participation. Last week, Paul Heyman announced on behalf of Roman Reigns, that the latter would also be a part of the historic match.

McIntyre has a rich history with Roman Reigns, and it seems that he could be butting heads with The OTC come Royal Rumble. With rumors of a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 doing the rounds, it remains to be seen whether McIntyre and The Final Boss are working together.

