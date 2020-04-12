Drew McIntyre responds to The Rock's comments on him

What did the WWE Champion have to say to the legendary Superstar?

Drew McIntyre became the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36

McIntyre/The Rock

Drew McIntyre created history by becoming first-ever Scotland born WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre managed to win the WWE Championship after defeating The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The Scottish Psychopath has had a long road to the top and had to earn his way back to the top. The former NXT Champion won this year's Royal Rumble to finally get a shot at the WWE Championship after years of struggle.

Even though Drew McIntyre has been on the main roster since 2018, it wasn't up until he won the Royal Rumble that he did anything of much significance. Even so, when TMZ had asked The Rock last July who he saw as the next breakout star, The Brahma Bull had taken McIntyre's name.

Talking to TMZ Sports, the current WWE Champion gave a shout-out to The Rock for believing in him:

I want to give a shout-out because you guys posted something with The Rock," McIntyre began. "Right before the call — 'TMZ? Why does that ring a bell?' — it was interesting when he took a moment and was asked, 'Who is going to be the next breakout star?' and he said Drew McIntyre. If you watch what I was doing at the time, I was doing nothing. I wasn't showing my personality, like I've done over the past few months. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

He further added that it is interesting that guys like The Rock and Vince McMahon see something in people that the others don't:

It's interesting with guys like, Vince McMahon and The Rock, when they see something in somebody that others don't or maybe you don't see in yourself. I wanted to say thank you for seeing that in me, too

The Rock has had a story similar to McIntyre himself where he was written off initially by the fans but went on to rise to the top through hard work and determination.