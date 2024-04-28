The Rock confirms Drew McIntyre's WWE future, sends him a message

The Rock recently took to social media to send a message to Drew McIntyre and confirm his WWE status.

After months of speculation, McIntyre has finally re-signed with WWE. At WrestleMania XL, the Scotsman finally won the World Heavyweight Championship in front of a live crowd but was immediately dethroned by Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the 38-year-old after CM Punk attacked the latter.

On Instagram, The Rock confirmed that McIntyre had re-signed with WWE and presented him with a gift.

“Man of my word – As you’re a man of yours – Congratulations @dmcintyrewwe on signing your new @wwe deal. As we talked about after your #WrestleMania match, I know this Scottish Claymore represents everything that you, your family, and your country embody. Alba gu bràth – As you know, I wanted to personally hand deliver this gift to you at your meeting with Nick Khan, but I had warm cheat meals and chilled tequila waiting for me. Congrats again brother and cheers to hunger, passion, climbing that mountain and always entertaining our fans,” wrote The Rock.

Check out The Final Boss' Instagram post below.

Aiden English believes The Rock could challenge Cody Rhodes

Former WWE star Aiden English believes The Rock could go after Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship upon his comeback. On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, The Final Boss ended his latest run with the Stamford-based company but teased a future showdown with The American Nightmare.

On the Rebooked podcast, English said Rhodes might hold onto the Undisputed WWE Title until WrestleMania 41 to set up a high-profile match with The People's Champion.

"I would imagine Cody is not in line for any even remotely 'transitional reign.' Even if it doesn't last another four years. I mean, we're getting six to nine months out of this at least. I would imagine probably even next year's 'Mania. [I can see Cody walking into 'Mania as champion] Yeah, I think we're gonna go to Cody-Rock potentially at 41. I feel like they might hold off on that. That or we get ourselves around to Rock-Roman [Reigns] finally proper and going somewhere else with Cody."

It remains to be seen when The Final Boss will return next. Earlier this year, he officially joined The Bloodline and played a crucial role in the faction's feud with Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

