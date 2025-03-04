WWE legend reveals the only reason John Cena could lose at WrestleMania 41

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has found himself his biggest adversary—a heel John Cena. After Cena turned on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber in Toronto last Saturday, could he win the belt at WrestleMania 41 to break Ric Flair's record?

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that Cena could, but if he decides against it, there is not much else the company can do.

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker noted that it is the perfect time for WWE to give John the glorious 17th World Title moment. He pointed to the magnitude of Cena's heel turn. However, he acknowledged that if the 47-year-old doesn't want it, it may not happen:

"Right now, he's in perfect prime position. He's got a whole army of people. If it's gonna happen, it's gotta happen now. But I'm telling you right now—if it doesn't happen, it's all because of one person, [and that is] John Cena," Booker said. [From 49:30 to 49:49]

By turning to the dark side, Cena also aligned himself with The Rock, an old foe. It remains to be seen how the two powerful players in the game attempt to end The American Nightmare's reign at the top of the mountain.

Sam Roberts says John Cena should put over Drew McIntyre after winning the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre was a dark horse heading into Elimination Chamber 2025. He teased a program with Cody Rhodes, but in the end, it was John Cena who punched his ticket to WrestleMania.

On Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts stated that the best wrestler of 2024 was Drew McIntyre. For that reason alone, the WWE analyst feels Cena should win number 17 and pass the torch to the Scottish wrestler. Roberts believes the company should explore a storyline in which McIntyre goes all out, guns blazing, with his disdain for yesteryear's stars hogging the spotlight:

"I want the realization to set in that the best wrestler in 2024 was Drew McIntyre. And we get to the end of 2025, he's even better than he was in 2024. But he doesn't have the championship. John Cena does, and it makes Drew McIntyre absolutely sick. It reminds him of his young days in the WWE."

The Cenation Leader is currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair with 16 world title reigns. At WrestleMania 41, he will attempt to make it 17 by dethroning The American Nightmare.

