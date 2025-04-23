Tony Khan reveals huge change in plans involving current WWE tag team - What went wrong?

AEW President Tony Khan made a huge revelation regarding a current WWE tag team. Former WWE Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns signed with the company in September 2024 and are currently a part of SmackDown's competitive roster. While AEW was also in the race to sign the blockbuster duo, MCMG decided to sign with Triple H and Co.

Ad

While Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley didn't sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion, they made a one-time appearance. At All Out 2022, the duo teamed up with Jay Lethal and made their AEW debut against FTR and Wardlow in a six-man tag team contest. The latter team won the contest.

While speaking on Way of the Blade, Tony Khan claimed that the All Out 2022 bout was supposed to feature the Briscoe Brothers instead of MCMG. The WBD executives reportedly didn't allow Mark and Jay to be featured on AEW due to their past controversial tweets. Therefore, Khan had to book another strong tag team, MCMG.

Ad

Trending

"At All Out 2022, when the Motor City Machine Guns wrestled at All Out, that was originally gonna be Briscoes, teaming with Jay Lethal against FTR and Wardlow. It would have made a lot of sense if you looked at what was happening with FTR and Briscoes. It would've been great, I think. Motor City Machine Guns came in and did a great job in that match, but they were new to the story, and they kinda came in out of nowhere because we couldn't use the Briscoes there," Khan said. (35:08 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Tony Khan comments on the Briscoe Brothers not being used in AEW

Tony Khan not using the Briscoe Brothers when Jay was alive will always be a huge regret.

While speaking with SHAK Wrestling, Tony said that he wasn't able to use 'the greatest tag team ever' in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I was not able to use The Briscoes, I was not permitted to use Briscoes in that situation. I think it would have been great but the Motor City Machine Guns came in and really helped us at that time at being a part of the show when there was a spot that was intended for another great tag team, in my opinion the greatest tag team ever, The Briscoes," he said.

Ad

Ad

Unfortunately, Jay Briscoe died two years ago in a car accident. His brother was later signed by AEW and is currently one of the top stars in the company.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Way of the Blade and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.