Tony Khan claims "the greatest tag team ever" were not permitted to wrestle in AEW

The AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan revealed he was not permitted to use a top tag team, which he considers the greatest ever during an event a few years ago. Khan had to fill in with another great tag team.

The tag team in question is The Briscoes, who are no longer a team after the sad demise of Jay Briscoe last year, resulting in Mark Briscoe going solo. Tony Khan disclosed how he intended to have Briscoes on the AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view but was not permitted to use them at that time.

Instead, Khan had to invite the Motor City Machine Guns to team with Jay Lethal against FTR and Wardlow in a trios match in a losing cause. Speaking on SHAK Wrestling recently, Tony declared The Briscoes as the greatest tag team ever and revealed how he was not able to use The Briscoes, resulting in MCMG being called to fill in:

Trending

"I was not able to use The Briscoes, I was not permitted to use Briscoes in that situation. I think it would have been great but the Motor City Machine Guns came in and really helped us at that time at being a part of the show when there was a spot that was intended for another great tag team, in my opinion the greatest tag team ever, 'The Briscoes,' and you needed somebody really strong, somebody very good to come in and help us, and that's where the Motor City Machine Guns did come in about two years ago and were a big part of All Out 22." [15:46 - 16:16]

Tony Khan on the popular tag team's potential AEW return

Tony Khan was also asked about the popular tag team, Motor City Machine Guns, who were rumored to sign with AEW soon. Khan said the following in regards to MCMG possibly returning to his company this year:

"I can't say that for sure, I thought they were excellent here in 2022 when they appeared at All Out you know that worked out really well they were tremendous and they added a lot to the card, I loved having them here. [...] and would love to have them back here anytime I think they are both great." [15:28 - 16:20]

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Motor City Machine Guns continue to wrestle on the indies after their departure from TNA. Only time will tell if Tony Khan can get the tag team to sign with AEW.

If you use any parts from the above quotes please credit SHAK Wrestling and give H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.