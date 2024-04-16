Top free agents “finalizing a deal” for a move to AEW - Reports

After becoming free agents recently, a top tag team in pro wrestling is reportedly set to finalize a deal with Tony Khan and could be making their AEW debut sooner rather than later.

The top free agents in question are the 'Motorcity Machine Guns' tag team consisting of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. The duo is best known for their time in Impact Wrestling. Meanwhile, the contract of Shelley and Sabin with TNA has expired recently and the two have reportedly not yet re-signed with the promotion.

According to a recent report by Bodyslam.net, the Motorcity Machine Guns tag team is headed to AEW after their TNA contract is up. Furthermore, the report also stated that both Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are working on finalizing a deal with Tony Khan's promotion, which was delayed but the deal would eventually work out.

Motorcity Machine Guns are a renowned tag team with several accolades to their name. The duo has held both the TNA World Tag Team and X-division championships. Furthermore, Shelley and Sabin have also held the Ring of Honor and IWGP Jr. tag team championship in their long career.

Alex Shelley teased joining a new company amidst AEW speculations

Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns was recently asked about the future of their tag team after the TNA contract is up during an interview with Developmentally Speaking. Shelley stated that accomplishing more things in a new company would be exciting:

"That's a really loaded question. Sabin and I have had this conversation where we've talked about, we've done some pretty cool things, simply put, and at this point, I think obviously accomplishing a lot of the same things I've done previously in a new company and swimming in new waters would be very exciting." [H/T 411Mania]

Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the reports regarding MCMG finalizing a deal with Tony Khan's promotion is actually the case and if fans will see them there sooner rather than later.

