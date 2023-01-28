Reported reason for The Briscoe Brothers initial AEW ban

Tony Khan and AEW management's vain attempt to have a tribute to honor Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh), turned out to work in their favor. However, it seems AEW's parent company Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) was not so fond of the ROH legends.

It was reported that a few years ago, Jay Briscoe allegedly posted a homophobic tweet that garnered mixed reactions and backlash from fans. Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks cited that Khan tried in vain to sign The Briscoe Brothers with much persistence, only to be met with a refusal from their media partners.

The management's hard work paid off when Mark Briscoe wrestled in his first match on the promotion this week. Throughout Dynamite, many stars were spotted wearing bands with Jay Briscoe's name, to honor his legacy and contributions.

It was recently reported that Jay's tweet was not the only cause of concern for WBD. Wrestling Observer Newsletter highlighted that the brothers prominently wore a Confederate Flag as part of their wrestling gear for most of their careers:

AEW made major last-minute modifications ahead of Dynamite

Following Jay Briscoe's passing, Tony Khan announced a special tribute show would be taped and aired on official ROH platforms. A couple of days prior to Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that Mark Briscoe would make his AEW debut against his real-life friend Jay Lethal.

Following the show, it was reported that multiple alterations were made to the show's schedule. This was owing to the uncertainty over Mark Briscoe's permit to attend the show.

Given Khan's eagerness in trying to onboard The Briscoe Brothers to the roster in recent years, it remains to be seen what is in store for the ROH veteran.

