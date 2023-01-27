Details on major last-minute modifications to AEW Dynamite for Jay Briscoe tribute

AEW Dynamite's recent Jay Briscoe Tribute show has received quite a warm response online. According to a recent report, the original idea for the show was much different and it underwent a number of changes.

Shortly before Mark Briscoe was announced for the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite, reports still alleged that the star would not be allowed on TBS due to Warner Bros. Discovery. Luckily for fans, that report would be debunked in a matter of hours due to Tony Khan advertising Briscoe's match.

According to Fightful Select, until Tuesday, January 24th, Mark Briscoe was still not confirmed for Dynamite. Additionally, Ian Riccaboni, famed ROH commentator, was booked on Tuesday and traveled in mere hours before Dynamite.

Additionally, Darby Allin's match against Buddy Matthews was initially set to be the main event of the match. The bout was eventually trimmed to accommodate the final main event between Briscoe and Jay Lethal. Lastly, The Gunn Club/The Acclaimed segment was originally longer and also ended up being trimmed.

Kenny Omega reportedly wanted to be in attendance for the special AEW Dynamite episode as well

Kenny Omega and Jay Briscoe have come face-to-face many times over the years in both NJPW and ROH. As a major name in All Elite Wrestling, many fans wondered where the star was.

According to the same report, Kenny Omega intended to make it back from Japan in time for the show but was battling visa issues at the time. Notably, FTR was scheduled to be backstage as well. Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle attended the show and sat in the front row to cheer Mark on.

It remains to be seen how much further AEW will be able to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe going forward. According to a report, Warner has changed their stance on Mark, but it remains to be seen if that will be final.

