Potential rumor killer on Mark Briscoe's imminent AEW future after Jay Briscoe's demise

AEW has been in hot water ever since the promotion didn't dedicate last week's episode of Dynamite to the late Jay Briscoe. However, Tony Khan recently announced that Mark would appear on Dynamite, and Dave Meltzer claims that Warner has changed its policy regarding the star.

Dave Meltzer recently took to social media after Khan's recent Tweet and now claims that Warner Brothers Discovery has re-evaluated its attitude toward having Mark appear on Dynamite.

"Yep, AEW just confirmed WBD changed its policy on Mark Briscoe and he's allowed to appear going forward," Meltzer tweeted.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Yep, AEW just confirmed WBD changed its policy on Mark Briscoe and he's allowed to appear going forward. Yep, AEW just confirmed WBD changed its policy on Mark Briscoe and he's allowed to appear going forward.

Dave Meltzer notably earlier reported that it was still very unlikely that Mark Briscoe would appear on AEW Dynamite or Rampage. However, the veteran noted that there was some open-endedness to Warner Bros. Discovery's final decision, and it seems to have worked out for fans of The Briscoes.

However, it remains to be seen if his match on Dynamite will simply be a once-off appearance or if - as Meltzer claims - it will change from here on forward. Could Mark Briscoe have a successful solo run in All Elite Wrestling? Or will this be his final night as a wrestler before hanging up his boots for good?

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes