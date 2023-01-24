Tony Khan surprisingly announces Mark Briscoe's AEW debut for Dynamite this week 

Following the tragic news of the passing of Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe, many AEW fans have been begging for The Briscoe Brothers to be acknowledged on Dynamite, and this week they will finally get their wish.

AEW President Tony Khan announced via his Twitter page that Jay's brother Mark Briscoe would appear on Dynamite this week for a match against ROH World Champion Jay Lethal.

Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal

Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great

Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday,

his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe Tomorrow 1/25

The Briscoe Brothers were banned from featuring on AEW TV due to WarnerBros Discovery being unhappy with some controversial comments made by Jay Briscoe in the past. However, it seems that they have finally shifted their stance in light of the recent news.

Mark's opponent Jay Lethal has a lot of history with The Briscoe Brothers, with Lethal being the man responsible for ending Jay Briscoe's second reign as the ROH World Champion.

The January 25th edition of Dynamite will not only be a huge moment for All Elite Wrestling as they finally get to showcase The Briscoe Brothers on the national stage, but the show is taking place on what would have been Jay Briscoe's 39th birthday.

The Young Bucks always wanted to bring The Briscoe Brothers to AEW

Two of the men responsible for All Elite Wrestling's existence are The Young Bucks, who helped found the company in 2019. Matt and Nick Jackson had a long rivalry with The Briscoe Brothers in Ring of Honor, and it was this feud that led to them wanting to sign Jay and Mark in AEW.

Speaking on the most recent edition of "Being the Elite," Matt Jackson admitted that they wanted the three best sets of brothers in the industry: The Briscoes, The Young Bucks, and The Lucha Brothers on their roster. However, due to their past comments, Jay and Mark were never able to appear in All Elite Wrestling.

Are you excited to see Mark Briscoe on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

