Watch: The Young Bucks pay a touching tribute to ROH legend Jay Briscoe

The Young Bucks paid tribute to Ring of Honor legend Jay Briscoe in a recent video.

Jay Briscoe tragically passed away last Tuesday following a devastating car accident. Briscoe's daughters were also in the car and suffered their own severe injuries. Fortunately, both are in stable condition and are in recovery.

The Young Bucks and The Briscoes shared many years within various locker rooms on the independent circuit, including Ring of Honor. Between the two teams, they have held 16 separate ROH tag title reigns. It's just a shame they never got to face each other in AEW due to the ban put in place by Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Bucks honored the veteran during last week's Dynamite, donning 'Jay' armbands. But they had some words during this week's Being The Elite as well. They said that since starting AEW in 2019, they always wanted to bring the "three best brother tag teams," referring to themselves, The Lucha Brothers and The Briscoes.

"Remember when we first started AEW, we told them, it was like we wanted to start the tag division. We said we need the Lucha Brothers and we need the Briscoe Brothers. We need those sets of brothers, we'll have the three best brother tag teams in the world. They were one of our first teams we tried to hire and we couldn't get it done," said Matt Jackson. [0:09 - 0:27]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager



They say that since the start of AEW, they wanted the 3 best brother tag teams in the world: Luchas, Bucks and Briscoes. Young Bucks remember Jay Briscoe on BTE.They say that since the start of AEW, they wanted the 3 best brother tag teams in the world: Luchas, Bucks and Briscoes. Young Bucks remember Jay Briscoe on BTE. ♥️They say that since the start of AEW, they wanted the 3 best brother tag teams in the world: Luchas, Bucks and Briscoes. https://t.co/8WlgKTFQ5c

The Briscoes were in their 13th ROH tag title reign at the time of Jay's passing. They captured the titles from FTR during last year's Final Battle in December.

If you're interested in sports betting, the championship round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

WWE honored Jay Briscoe when news broke of his passing

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Class act WWE acknowledged the death of Jay Briscoe who passed away in a car accident today.Class act WWE acknowledged the death of Jay Briscoe who passed away in a car accident today.Class act 🙏❤️ https://t.co/ReWua68dqs

Tributes to the star were not scarce last week, but perhaps the most surprising nod came from a company that hasn't often recognized outside events. WWE announced the news that Briscoe had passed during their NXT show on Tuesday. They also reportedly nixed a planned funeral segment featuring The New Day.

Jay Briscoe was later honored by Michael Cole ahead of last week's Friday Night SmackDown, in another touching tribute for the late star. AEW may have been unable to honor the veteran during Dynamite, but Tony Khan has confirmed he will release a tribute show to ROH's streaming platform, Honor Club, and YouTube free to watch for all fans.

What is your favorite Jay Briscoe moment? Share yours in the comments below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes