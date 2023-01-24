Disappointing update on Mark Briscoe's AEW future after Jay Briscoe's demise 

AEW has unfortunately not been able to pay adequate tribute to Jay Briscoe on television, rumoredly due to Warner Bros. Discovery. In an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer has claimed that the situation is still unchanged at this point.

On two separate occasions in 2011 and 2023, Jay Briscoe took to social media to tweet some highly controversial messages that the star later claimed were only in character. Despite going the extra mile to prove that Jay was only a character, executives at Warner Bros. Discovery refused to allow The Briscoes on AEW television.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer, unfortunately, reported that Warner's stance still remains, even with Mark Briscoe despite Jay's recent passing.

"I already know the answer," Meltzer said. "The answer is no. I can't tell you more. It could change but that's the answer." Meltzer continued, "Hopefully it'll change but that is the answer. It could change. Hopefully, it does change. It's a very bad answer. Perhaps there will be a furor that it'll change. It should change, of course." (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co).

Mark Briscoe recently sent an official statement via a family friend, breaking his silence for the first time since Jay's tragic passing.

Tony Khan and The Young Bucks reportedly did all they could to get The Briscoes on to AEW television

The Briscoes were one of the biggest tag teams outside of WWE and AEW, and if the reaction to Jay's passing is anything to go by, the two are beloved in the wrestling industry.

According to Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, while speaking to Wrestling Observer, they tried everything to get the brothers into All Elite Wrestling.

"Literally would beg on a weekly basis. Tony tried his hardest and when he bought ROH that was one of the first things he did was sign them to long-term contracts." [H/T": TJR Wrestling]

Unfortunately, it seems like the battle is far from over at this stage since Warner Bros. Discovery seems deadset on not featuring The Briscoes despite the overwhelming outpouring online and from their peers.

