Mark Briscoe releases an official statement for the first time since Jay Briscoe's passing

Jay Briscoe's death sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry and truly showed just how far the star had reached in his lifetime. While he's remained away from cameras during this time, Mark Briscoe has sent along an official statement in light of his brother's passing.

Across their lengthy careers, Mark and Jay Briscoe found themselves across many of the top pro wrestlers in the industry today, which was evident when some of WWE's biggest names paid tribute to Jay, in light of his passing.

The Briscoes' family friend, Josh Wharton, recently relayed Mark Briscoe's statement after going live on Facebook. Wharton detailed a phone call he had with Mark and his current headspace.

"He answered the phone, just the most chipper I've ever heard him. The one thing that stuck out to me, he said, 'I can't imagine going through this not being a believer.' He realizes that our time here on Earth is a small glimpse in existence."

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager The last ever Briscoes promo.



These two together were always hilarious yet intimidating at the same time. Damn, they could hype you up for a match in instant.



The last ever Briscoes promo.These two together were always hilarious yet intimidating at the same time. Damn, they could hype you up for a match in instant.https://t.co/dvDw1G7hsw

Wharton continued, detailing Mark's resolution during this difficult time.

"He realizes that we're going to see him again and he's hoping to use that as a tool to motivate people to get into heaven with us. He sent a text that says, 'GOD IS ON THE THRONE. That's all I got bro.' The man has been through a lot and he still has his faith. He's going to carry on the Pugh and Briscoe name proudly." (H/T Fightful)

The Young Bucks dedicated last week's episode of "Being The Elite" to Jay Briscoe and shared how they've been dealing with his sudden loss.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Wharton also gave another update on the condition of Jay Briscoe's daughters, who were involved in the fatal car accident

Josh Wharton has notably been keeping fans up to date on Jay Briscoe's daughters Gracie and Jayleigh, and was the one who initially reported that Gracie had recovered some movement in her legs after the injuries she sustained.

Rock And Wrestling Connection @RockndWrestling

Peace and love for his family. I always thought The Briscoe's was the toughest tag team in the world but it turns out I was one generation off. #ripjaybriscoe Peace and love for his family. I always thought The Briscoe's was the toughest tag team in the world but it turns out I was one generation off. #ripjaybriscoePeace and love for his family. https://t.co/82CF2IfX6K

During the same Facebook live, Wharton shared some more uplifting news about the sisters.

"Gracie, 12, has worked with physical and occupational therapy over the last several days and continues to work towards her goals. She is making huge improvements, has regained feeling below her knees, but has not moved anything below her knees. Jayleigh, 9, Saturday night her NG tube was removed and Sunday morning she was able to eat and drink as much as she pleases." (H/T Fightful)

Despite Jay Briscoe's tragic death, his family seems to be well on their way to recovery. Hopefully, Josh Wharton will continue to update fans, as they all grieve together with the family.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes