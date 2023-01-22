Update on ROH legend Jay Briscoe's daughters' recovery following tragic accident 

There has been an update on Jay Briscoe's daughters in their recovery following the tragic car accident that took his life.

Tributes have been pouring in since Tuesday night when news first broke that Briscoe had passed away. The head-on collision saw Briscoe and the other driver pronounced dead on-scene. His daughters Gracie and Jayleigh were also in the car, sustaining major injuries and being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Gracie suffered several severe injuries, including to her back as she lost feeling to her lower body. Jayleigh also sustained multiple injuries, including compound fractures in her legs and a severe back & neck injury.

In an update posted to Facebook Live by a family friend, Joshua Wharton, it is now said that Gracie has regained feeling in her lower extremities after not feeling below the thighs the day before. She also made small movements in her lower extremities on Friday, getting in and out of bed in a wheelchair several times.

ROH History @ROHhistory



#RIPJayBriscoe Jay Briscoe with his custom World Championship. Jay carried this in 2013 after he was stripped of the ROH World Championship and returned from injury, after Adam Cole had already won the vacant title Jay Briscoe with his custom World Championship. Jay carried this in 2013 after he was stripped of the ROH World Championship and returned from injury, after Adam Cole had already won the vacant title #RIPJayBriscoe https://t.co/HUmOxy6BXy

Jayleigh will be getting her feeding tube removed on Saturday so she can start eating regular food again. She was fitted for a back brace on Friday and could get into a wheelchair for an hour in her recovery. The girls were visited by their brother Gannon, Uncle Mark Briscoe, and Grandfather Briscoe on Friday.

Jay Briscoe will be honored in an upcoming memorial show

Tony Khan @TonyKhan In addition to matches filmed tonight for the first Celebration of

Jay Briscoe's Life, this first tribute show will include people talking about their experiences with

Jamin Pugh + classic matches from

Jay Briscoe's legendary career, coming soon to ROH YouTube +

free on HonorClub In addition to matches filmed tonight for the first Celebration ofJay Briscoe's Life, this first tribute show will include people talking about their experiences withJamin Pugh + classic matches fromJay Briscoe's legendary career, coming soon to ROH YouTube +free on HonorClub

Jay Briscoe was an active part of Ring of Honor for over 20 years, even reigning as Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion until he passed. The Briscoes only captured their 13th ROH tag title reign last month, defeating FTR in their critically acclaimed Double Dog Collar Match.

Briscoe will be honored in a Celebration of Life coming soon to ROH's streaming platform, Honor Club. There has been little word on the exact date for the show's release, but it will feature appearances from Briscoe's former ROH locker roommates like Adam Cole.

Jay Briscoe has been honored among all corners of the wrestling world this week. Whether it be WWE, AEW, or New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes