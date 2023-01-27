"Had my boy with me the whole time" - Mark Briscoe shares heartfelt tribute about Jay Briscoe following AEW debut

Last night, Mark Briscoe made his AEW Debut in a match, paying tribute to his late brother Jay Briscoe. Following the match, the ROH Hall of Famer shared a heartfelt message about his brother.

AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Briscoe and Jay Lethal requested to wrestle each other in honor of Mark's brother, and thus the match was made official on Jay's birthday. Mark won the match by hitting his brother's signature move, the J-Driller.

Following Jay's passing, a friend of the Briscoe family, Josh Wharton, shared via Facebook Live how Mark was handling the loss. Following the match, the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion opened up to the public for the first time via a Twitter video.

During the video, Mark thanked his brother, stating that he would not have had an illustrious wrestling career if it wasn't for Jay.

“Y’all already know family has been beyond important to me in my life. For 23 years, me and my brother been riding the roads, making towns, hitting different countries, you know what I mean? Ain't no way that I've been wanting to do this for this long if I ain't had my boy with me the whole time, but now it's time to carry on for him, you understand what I'm saying? This life is temporary. Let's focus on the eternal," Mark Briscoe said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Jay Briscoe's brother shares what keeps him moving forward

While speaking in the same video, Mark felt that while Jay Briscoe may not be physically present, he was still there with him in spirit.

"My brother ain't here with me ... as he normally has been, as he normally would be, but he's still with me right here. And he ain't gone. If I thought he was gone, then I wouldn't be no good. I know he ain't gone. I know he just moved on to the next higher level of existence, so you know what I mean, that's what keeps me pushing." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

A special tribute to Jay Briscoe aired last night on AEW Dynamite, and a celebration of his life was aired on Ring of Honor's YouTube channel. Check out the full video below.

Several members of the wrestling community poured their hearts out about Jay.

