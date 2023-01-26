WATCH: AEW shares heartfelt Jay Briscoe tribute on Dynamite featuring Kevin Owens and multiple stars

Eight days ago, the wrestling world was grief-stricken following the loss of 20-year wrestling veteran Jay Briscoe. On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, the promotion paid homage to the former ROH World Champion in the form of a tribute video.

The 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion met with a fatal car accident on last Tuesday. While his daughters managed to thrive with a few severe injuries, Briscoe sadly was unable to survive. Tony Khan was the first person to reveal the tragic news.

Tonight, Jay's brother Mark Briscoe is set to make his AEW debut tonight against Jay Lethal. Tony Khan announced this match on Twitter and mentioned that both wrestlers requested this match to pay homage to the late Jay Briscoe.

"Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Lexington KY Live on TBS 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday, his close friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe, TONIGHT," Tony Khan tweeted.

Ahead of the match, AEW paid homage to the late ROH star with a special tribute video featuring his family and a montage of the best of his matches. Some of the top stars featured in the segment were former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, Jay Lethal, and FTR.

Several wrestlers have paid their respects to the late star.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jay's brother Mark Briscoe make his AEW Dynamite debut?

