A major update has been received on the Zero Hour pre-show of AEW All In. A top star who was set to defend his championship on the show has been ruled out due to injury and has to vacate his title.

After months of buildup, the feud between TNT Champion Adam Cole and Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher was set to conclude in a title match at AEW All In: Texas. However, a massive update was received during the panel discussion on the Zero Hour show, which confirmed that the Panama City Playboy had not been cleared to compete at the pay-per-view and would have to relinquish his title.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, Adam Cole was part of a brutal spot also involving Fletcher, during an episode of AEW Dynamite where the Protostar tried to powerbomb Cole onto the apron but had misjudged the distance between him and the ring. It was widely speculated that instead of Cole's back, it was his head that hit the apron hard.

The championship bout will now be a four-way match between Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and the original challenger, Kyle Fletcher. It is worth noting that Garcia had earlier challenged Fletcher for his number one contender's spot at Collision 100 last week.

