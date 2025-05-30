Major health update on Adam Cole after brutal spot on AEW Dynamite - Reports

AEW star Adam Cole was recently involved in a brutal incident on Dynamite. The TNT Champion has been part of the business for many years. He was out for over a year due to an ankle injury in 2023. Now that he's back, fans are concerned that he might be injured again during the post-Double or Nothing Dynamite.
At the pay-per-view, The Panama City Playboy's Paragon lost to the Don Callis Family. Kyle Fletcher then challenged Adam Cole for a shot at the TNT Championship. The brutal match saw both stars competing in a top-notch contest. However, in the end, Josh Alexander, Kyle's ally, interrupted the bout, and Cole retained his title via disqualification.
During one moment in the bout, The Protostar tried to powerbomb Cole on the apron of the ring from the ringside. Unfortunately, Kyle was too far from the ring when he picked up the TNT Champion for the powerbomb, and Adam's back never touched the apron. Many believed his head was hit hard.
While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that The Panama City Playboy was okay and wasn't injured during the match.
Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher are still not done with each other
After their match, Kyle Fletcher was backstage complaining that he didn't need help from The Don Callis Family during the match. Moments later, the TNT Champion entered the scene, and the two brawled until security separated them.
After they were pulled apart, Adam Cole issued a stern warning to The Protostar, threatening to kill Kyle Fletcher.
"I will kill you. You are a dead man I have to beat," he said.
It will be interesting to see when the two stars will collide in the ring again. It seems that Kyle Fletcher will not rest until he gets hold of the TNT Championship.