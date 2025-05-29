"I will kill you" - Adam Cole gets into huge backstage fight in AEW

AEW star Adam Cole has been one of the top veterans in the pro wrestling industry and rarely loses his cool. However, tonight on Dynamite, fans witnessed a different side of The Panama City Playboy. He recently attacked Kyle Fletcher backstage.
The TNT Champion has had an interesting reign in the promotion so far. However, things aren't going well for him since he and his faction have started to clash with The Don Callis Family. At Double or Nothing, the heel stable's Josh Alexander, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong.
The rivalry continued tonight as The Protostar faced off against the TNT Champion on Dynamite. The hard-hitting match saw Kyle Fletcher manhandle the champion for most of the bout. However, in the end, The Panama City Playboy started to make a comeback. While the match was still underway, Josh Alexander interrupted and attacked Adam, leading to the latter retaining his TNT Championship.
Adam Cole was then beaten up by Fletcher and Alexander, but Brody King came out to save the star. Backstage, a frustrated Protostar talked about how he didn't help during the contest. Suddenly, Cole attacked him and threatened to kill him.
"I will kill you. You are a dead man I have to beat," he said. (00:29 - 00:31)
It will be interesting to see when the two stars lock horns once again.
Please credit AEW and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.