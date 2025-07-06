Huge announcement on Adam Cole's status for AEW All In 2025

Adam Cole opened tonight's 100th episode of AEW Collision to address both the present and future of the company. As the TNT Champion, he was bound to get into it with some of his challengers.
The Panama City Playboy expressed his happiness to be the champion of the network and part of the great lineage of TNT representatives. He looked forward to the future, which starts with All In: Texas next week.
He was interrupted by Kyle Fletcher, who staked his claim to the title. He believed that he should be the one to lead the company and the network to the future. The Protostar wanted a title shot at the pay-per-view. Moments later, Daniel Garcia came out and had the same wish, as he had already proven himself on multiple occasions.
Adam Cole came up with a solution, which was for a three-way match at All In. Fletcher did not like the idea, as this meant that he could lose without being pinned. Garcia was the one who came up with the solution, and so the two are set for a one-on-one contest in tonight's main event in a number one contender's match.
The winner will go on to All In to take on Adam Cole. Regardless of the result, another blockbuster match will be added to the match card.
