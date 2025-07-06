Huge announcement on Adam Cole's status for AEW All In 2025

Adam Cole opened tonight's 100th episode of AEW Collision to address both the present and future of the company. As the TNT Champion, he was bound to get into it with some of his challengers.

Ad

The Panama City Playboy expressed his happiness to be the champion of the network and part of the great lineage of TNT representatives. He looked forward to the future, which starts with All In: Texas next week.

He was interrupted by Kyle Fletcher, who staked his claim to the title. He believed that he should be the one to lead the company and the network to the future. The Protostar wanted a title shot at the pay-per-view. Moments later, Daniel Garcia came out and had the same wish, as he had already proven himself on multiple occasions.

Ad

Trending

Adam Cole came up with a solution, which was for a three-way match at All In. Fletcher did not like the idea, as this meant that he could lose without being pinned. Garcia was the one who came up with the solution, and so the two are set for a one-on-one contest in tonight's main event in a number one contender's match.

Expand Tweet

The winner will go on to All In to take on Adam Cole. Regardless of the result, another blockbuster match will be added to the match card.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!