Major update on Adam Cole following heartbreaking announcement on All In - Reports

Adam Cole showed up at All In and delivered a heartbreaking announcement. New details have come to light regarding his future in the company.

Adam Cole has had his fair share of injuries ever since he joined AEW. He suffered a concussion during his match at Forbidden Door 2022. He returned to action the following year and was involved in a feud with MJF. However, he suffered another injury, which sidelined him from the ring for a year. After returning, things were looking good for him when he won the TNT Championship from Daniel Garcia at Dynasty 2025. However, just before All In 2025, it was announced that he was not medically cleared and would not be competing at the show.

The former WWE star showed up at All In 2025 and announced that he would be relinquishing his title. He then put his championship on the mat and left the ring. According to reports from Fightful Select, Cole sustained the injury this week, and sources also confirmed that he is dealing with concussion issues. It is also reported that a decision to sideline him was made during the "wee hours of Saturday".

Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Championship after Adam Cole relinquished the title

Although Adam Cole wasn't cleared to compete at All In 2025, the TNT Championship match took place with Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and Kyle Fletcher competing in a four-way bout for the vacant title. All four men put on an entertaining display.

However, it was Dustin Rhodes who pinned Daniel Garcia to become the new TNT Champion. The Natural was overcome with emotion after he won since this was his first title win in All Elite Wrestling. He finally won a singles championship in AEW despite being with the company since the beginning.

We wish Cole a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.

