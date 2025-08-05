Dustin Rhodes delivers devastating update on his injury; requires major surgery

  • home icon
By Jacob Terrell
Modified Aug 05, 2025 20:47 GMT
The Natural could be out for a long time

It's been a rollercoaster month for Dustin Rhodes, who won the TNT Championship at All In: Texas and then suffered a devastating injury just a couple of weeks later. Now, The Natural has delivered even more bad news.

Fans already knew that Dustin had injured his leg and would require "invasive surgery," but the situation has turned out to be worse than anyone anticipated. In a heartbreaking update today on X/Twitter, the 56-year-old announced that both of his knees would have to be replaced:

"Knees are both destroyed. I have to go under the knife August 21st. They can't actually fix the damage so we are getting 2 knee Replacements. Damn! #KeepSteppin By the way.......This Is NOT THE END," he wrote.
Rhodes lost his TNT Championship to Kyle Fletcher on the July 31 episode of AEW Collision, and he's blamed the injury (in storyline) on The Protostar. He was also the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion (alongside Sammy Guevara) and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion (with The Von Erichs). Whether Tony Khan strips him of those titles remains to be seen.

AEW wishes Dustin Rhodes well as he prepares for surgery

Dustin Rhodes is in the twilight of his career, and he's already planned for his retirement. However, the 56-year-old wasn't going to hang up his boots without a final, epic run.

Unfortunately, his injury has derailed those plans, and The Natural could be out of action for a long time to come. He's had plenty of support from fans, though, and AEW itself also wished him well as he recovers:

"We couldn't be more proud of you, @DustinRhodes. Get well soon!" the company wrote on X/Twitter.

Rhodes is also an important figure backstage, and his experience and expertise will be difficult for Tony Khan to replace. Only time will tell if Dustin Rhodes is able to make a successful comeback.

Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.

Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.

His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.

Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.

Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels.

