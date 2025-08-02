  • home icon
  • Dustin Rhodes reveals he will be gone from AEW for a while in a heartbreaking announcement

By Kaushik Das
Published Aug 02, 2025 23:07 GMT
The Natural [Image credits: Dustin Rhodes
AEW star Dustin Rhodes suffered a massive setback on the latest episode of Collision. The Natural has now revealed more heartbreaking news about his immediate future.

Dustin Rhodes won his first-ever AEW title at All In this year, the TNT Championship, defeating Daniel Garcia, Kyle Fletcher, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. However, his reign didn't last long as Fletcher dethroned him in a brutal Chicago Street Fight on the July 31 edition of Collision.

Following the title loss, Dustin Rhodes took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop a massive bombshell. The AEW star stated that he was in a tremendous amount of pain and, as per doctors, he requires a "very invasive major surgery," and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

"Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans. Gonna be out for a while as Doc said I need a very invasive major surgery. MRI's and cat scans this week, due to Kyle Fletcher. In any case, for the time I was the face of TNT was special to me. I will never take what I have for granted. I am in a terrible amount of pain and have a hole in my leg, but that won't stop me from #KeepSteppin," wrote Dustin Rhodes.
You can check out the full announcement in the tweet below:

It remains to be seen when The Natural can make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Dustin Rhodes a speedy recovery.

About the author
Kaushik Das

Kaushik Das

Kaushik is an avid sports lover that likes to write about football, AEW, WWE, and other sports. He has been with Sportskeeda since 2019 in various roles such as writer, editor, and currently, Assistant Content Manager (AEW).

When not drowned in watching sports, Kaushik likes to catch up on anime and read mangas like One Piece, Black Clover, Boruto, and much more!!

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
