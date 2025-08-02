Dustin Rhodes reveals he will be gone from AEW for a while in a heartbreaking announcement

AEW star Dustin Rhodes suffered a massive setback on the latest episode of Collision. The Natural has now revealed more heartbreaking news about his immediate future.Dustin Rhodes won his first-ever AEW title at All In this year, the TNT Championship, defeating Daniel Garcia, Kyle Fletcher, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. However, his reign didn't last long as Fletcher dethroned him in a brutal Chicago Street Fight on the July 31 edition of Collision.Following the title loss, Dustin Rhodes took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop a massive bombshell. The AEW star stated that he was in a tremendous amount of pain and, as per doctors, he requires a &quot;very invasive major surgery,&quot; and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.&quot;Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans. Gonna be out for a while as Doc said I need a very invasive major surgery. MRI's and cat scans this week, due to Kyle Fletcher. In any case, for the time I was the face of TNT was special to me. I will never take what I have for granted. I am in a terrible amount of pain and have a hole in my leg, but that won't stop me from #KeepSteppin,&quot; wrote Dustin Rhodes.You can check out the full announcement in the tweet below:It remains to be seen when The Natural can make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Dustin Rhodes a speedy recovery.