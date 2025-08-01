New champion officially crowned at AEW Collision in shocking finish

  • home icon
By Sujay
Published Aug 01, 2025 02:45 GMT
AEW Collision saw a shocking title change. (Image credits: wwe.com)
AEW Collision saw the crowning of a new champion in what was a shocking finish to a fiercely contested match. This will surely go down as one of the most surprising results in recent times.

Dustin Rhodes put his TNT Championship on the line against Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight. The match started off well, with both stars going at each other from the get-go. Weapons were used right from the start, and it was no surprise to see them come out so early.

An over-the-top rope move caused AEW star Dustin Rhodes to injure his knee, and that became the focus for the rest of the match. Fletcher, who was buoyed by this, hit the former WWE star with a superkick but was instead thrown onto thumbtacks in a move that got the fans excited.

Dustin then set up to hit the Shattered Dreams finisher, only for Callis to hand over a screwdriver to his client. Fletcher then hit the ROH World Tag Team Champion with it and also targeted the injured knee. He then pinned Dustin to become the new TNT Champion.

It was a highly physical match and given the stipulation, it more than lived up to its expectations.

