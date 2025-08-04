  • home icon
AEW officially issues statement after Dustin Rhodes suffers heartbreaking injury

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 04, 2025 00:53 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is a former TNT Champion [Image Credit: AEW's X]
Dustin Rhodes is a former TNT Champion [Image Credit: AEW's X]

AEW has sent a supporting message to Dustin Rhodes after he opened up about his issues on social media. He recently lost the TNT Championship to Kyle Fletcher in a Street Fight on the latest edition of Collision.

The TNT Championship picture has been on a crazy ride for the past month. It was supposed to be defended by Adam Cole against Kyle Fletcher at All In: Texas. However, the Panama City Playboy's injury forced him to vacate the title. It was then put on the line in a four-way contest where The Natural captured it. However, within a month, he had to drop it.

On Collision, Dustin Rhodes and Kyle Fletcher wrestled a chaotic match filled with violent spots. After losing the championship, he took to X/Twitter and revealed that he has been going through a great deal of pain and will be going through MRIs and different scans. Recently, AEW's official X account sent an encouraging message to the Natural.

"We couldn't be more proud of you, @DustinRhodes. Get well soon!"

Kyle Fletcher breaks the silence after defeating Dustin Rhodes

The Protostar was on top of the world after he captured the TNT Championship from Dustin Rhodes. He was chasing the title for many months.

Following the huge win, Kyle Fletcher said that he will become the great TNT Champion and will hold it for a long time.

"Now, when you say my full name, it is the TNT Champion, The Protostar, Kyle Fletcher. And like Don said, I don't just plan on being a great TNT Champion, I'm going to hold this for as long as I please. I will be the greatest TNT Champion this world has ever seen, the greatest champion this company has ever seen, the world has ever seen, because that is my destiny," he said.
It will be interesting to see when Rhodes returns and wrestles Kyle in a rematch.

Edited by Angana Roy
