  26-year-old star breaks silence after dethroning Dustin Rhodes as the TNT Champion on AEW Collision

26-year-old star breaks silence after dethroning Dustin Rhodes as the TNT Champion on AEW Collision

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 01, 2025 04:09 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is no longer the face of TNT [Image Credits: X profiles of Rhodes and AEW, AEW
Dustin Rhodes is no longer the face of TNT [Image Credits: X profiles of Rhodes and AEW, AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

A new TNT Champion was crowned this week on AEW Collision. The current title holder, Kyle Fletcher, has now issued his first comments since dethroning Dustin Rhodes in a brutal matchup.

The Protostar was meant to challenge former TNT Champion Adam Cole at All In : Texas last month. However, The Panama City Playboy's heartbreaking revelation regarding his career status led to the belt being vacated and then being contested over in a four-way match at the PPV between Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and eventual upset winner, Dustin Rhodes.

The Natural mounted his one and only successful defense of the TNT Title against Lee Moriarty last weekend. On this week's edition of AEW Collision, Dustin finally battled Kyle Fletcher one-on-one in a violent Chicago Street Fight over the championship. The Don Callis Family member walked out of the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom victorious courtesy of outside interference from The Invisible Hand.

also-read-trending Trending

Cameras caught up with Fletcher backstage after Collision. The 26-year-old up-and-comer boldly delivered his mission statement moving forward - to become the greatest TNT Champion and title-holder in AEW.

"Now when you say my full name, it is the TNT Champion, The Protostar, Kyle Fletcher. And like Don said, I don't just plan on being a great TNT Champion, I'm going to hold this for as long as I please. I will be the greatest TNT Champion this world has ever seen, the greatest champion this company has ever seen, the world has ever seen, because that is my destiny." - said Fletcher.
Check out Kyle Fletcher's promo BELOW:

After their bout, Rhodes had his knee annihilated by Fletcher, forcing the veteran to be stretchered out of the arena.

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

