  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Dustin Rhodes
  • BREAKING: Dustin Rhodes survives a massive scare on AEW Collision

BREAKING: Dustin Rhodes survives a massive scare on AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 01:40 GMT
Dustin Rhodes AEW
Dustin Rhodes is the AEW TNT Champion. [Image via Rhodes' X handle]

TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes survived in his match on the latest episode of Collision despite not looking very good. The Natural was defending his TNT Title during the Saturday show.

Ad

Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Championship by defeating Kyle Fletcher, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia in a four-way match at the All In Texas event. It was an emotional moment because Dustin is from Texas, and he won in front of his friends and family. It was also a surprising moment, as many fans were expecting Fletcher to win the vacant title.

On tonight's episode of Collision, Dustin had his first TNT Title defense against Shane Taylor Promotions' Lee Moriarty. It turned out to be an exciting match as Moriarty gave it his all in hopes of winning the title. Rhodes also seemed a little hurt in the middle of the match, but survived the scare and managed to retain his title in the end.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Last week on Collision, Dustin Rhodes addressed his TNT Title victory at All In Texas in an emotional promo before being interrupted by Kyle Fletcher, who believes Rhodes took away his moment at AEW's biggest event.

The two are scheduled to face off next week in a Chicago Street Fight. Fans will have to wait and see if The Protostar can take the title from Dustin or if the legend keeps it.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications