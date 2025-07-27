BREAKING: Dustin Rhodes survives a massive scare on AEW Collision

TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes survived in his match on the latest episode of Collision despite not looking very good. The Natural was defending his TNT Title during the Saturday show.Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Championship by defeating Kyle Fletcher, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia in a four-way match at the All In Texas event. It was an emotional moment because Dustin is from Texas, and he won in front of his friends and family. It was also a surprising moment, as many fans were expecting Fletcher to win the vacant title.On tonight's episode of Collision, Dustin had his first TNT Title defense against Shane Taylor Promotions' Lee Moriarty. It turned out to be an exciting match as Moriarty gave it his all in hopes of winning the title. Rhodes also seemed a little hurt in the middle of the match, but survived the scare and managed to retain his title in the end.Last week on Collision, Dustin Rhodes addressed his TNT Title victory at All In Texas in an emotional promo before being interrupted by Kyle Fletcher, who believes Rhodes took away his moment at AEW's biggest event. The two are scheduled to face off next week in a Chicago Street Fight. Fans will have to wait and see if The Protostar can take the title from Dustin or if the legend keeps it.