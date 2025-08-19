  • home icon
AEW veteran Sting makes an important announcement on his future

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 19, 2025 00:52 GMT
AEW legend and former tag champion Sting [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]
AEW legend and former tag champion Sting [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

AEW and wrestling legend Sting has shared an important announcement regarding his future appearances. The veteran has been a part of the Tony Khan-led promotion since his debut in 2020.

The Icon retired from the squared circle at last year's Revolution pay-per-view, where he and his tag partner Darby Allin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Champions in a brutal Tornado Tag bout against The Young Bucks. His loyalty towards the face-painted daredevil prompted him to rush to Darby's aid months later at All In : London 2024, rescuing him from The Elite.

Although he is seemingly done inside the ring for now, Sting has continued to show up and be in attendance at various events and conventions. The "Franchise of WCW" had revealed earlier this year that he would also be retiring his iconic face-paint by the end of 2025. Now, The Stinger has taken to X/Twitter to share his scheduled appearances at several programs from August through December, reminding fans that these dates may be their last opportunities to see him in his classic look.

"[hour glass emoji][fist bump emoji][scorpion emoji] #2025orNever," wrote Sting.

Check our Sting's tweet below:

During an interview last year, Sting had revealed that he had signed a multi-year licensing deal with AEW, claiming that he was open to doing "on and off" appearances for the promotion depending on when he is wanted.

Sting was given a new name by an absent AEW star

Among the many conventions Sting has been a guest on this year is included an event organized by HighSpots earlier this month. During his appearance there, The Vigilante was captured in a photograph alongside AEW fan-favorite Danhausen. The "Very Nice, Very Evil" grappler wittily re-christened the WCW, TNA and All Elite legend with a new name in the caption, in characteristic fashion.

"Surfer Danhausen and Stinghausen part 945," Danhausen captioned the post.
Sting and Danhausen [Image Credits: Danhausen's Instagram]
Sting and Danhausen [Image Credits: Danhausen's Instagram]

Although Danhausen has not been booked for TV for over a year, it was recently reported that the company had added injury time to the star's deal.

