Sting returns at AEW All In to save top star from getting burnt alive

WWE Hall of Famer Sting made his jaw-breaking return at AEW All In and saved a top star from getting burnt alive. This was a moment that blew the roof off Wembley Stadium.

The star that was saved is none other than Darby Allin. The young star and Sting have a long history together and he appeared just in time to save his former tag team partner. The Daredevil took on Jack Perry in a Coffin Match for the TNT Title but the former sadly lost after the champion put Allin in a body bag and closed the casket to score the victory.

After the match, Jack Perry was joined by AEW EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, as they brought the gasoline with them. Just as the Bucks were about to do the unthinkable and set the coffin on fire, the lights went out and a palpable sigh came over Wembley Stadium.

Out came the WCW icon in his trademark jacket and with a black baseball bat. The Young Bucks and Jack Perry quickly scampered to the ring but that was not enough as Perry left them high and dry. The Vigilante then took hold of the EVPs and delivered a double Scorpion Death Drop.

It will be interesting to see if the legend's return is full-time or just a one-off special appearance to save Allin. Whatever it may be, Darby Allin will be very thankful to his former tag team partner for showing up.

