  AEW veteran Sting handed a new name

AEW veteran Sting handed a new name

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 05, 2025 00:52 GMT
Former AEW tag champion Sting [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]
Former AEW tag champion Sting [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

WCW, WWE and AEW veteran Sting has been given a new name by a fan-favorite from the Tony Khan-led company. The latter, Danhausen, has been missing from the promotion's programming for well over a year.

The "Very Nice, Very Evil" star last competed in an AEW ring during the Zero Hour pre-show for Worlds End 2023, unsuccessfully participating in a battle royal for a TNT Title shot. Since then, he has been working the independent scene prolifically, wrestling in various promotions including GCW, The Wrestling Revolver, Over The Top Wrestling, Glory Pro Wrestling and more.

Despite his ongoing absence from AEW television, the Detroit-native regularly attends numerous wrestling conventions and related shows. Recently, at one such event organized by HighSpots, Danhausen linked up with the legendary Sting, and dropped a photograph alongside the latter, christening The Icon with a new name in the caption.

"Surfer Danhausen and Stinghausen part 945," Danhausen captioned the post.

Check out Danhausen's IG post below:

Sting has been retired from in-ring action since his last wrestling match at Revolution 2024, where he and Darby Allin successfully defended the World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks. He returned at last year's All In to save Darby Allin from being annihilated by The Elite, and is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling under what he describes as a licensing deal.

AEW's Danhausen was in action this past month

Although Danhausen has yet to appear in All Elite Wrestling this year, the face-painted star has been competing across multiple indie promotions over the past several months. Last July, he wrestled two matches, defeating Drake Daniels at ACW At Tanner's in Wisconsin, and some time later unsuccessfully teamed with Ethan Price and Jake Bosche to lose to Jake Something, Philly C and Warhorse at Glory Pro Kody Lane's Kristmas In July.

It remains to be seen whether and when Tony Khan might decide to bring Danhausen back to television.

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
