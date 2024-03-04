Sting officially retires from wrestling with 29-0 undefeated AEW record

WWE Hall of Famer, The Icon, Sting finally hangs up his boots after his last match at AEW Revolution, maintaining an undefeated record ever since his debut in Tony Khan's promotion.

At the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, Sting walked down the ramp to compete in a match one last time. The Icon, alongside Darby Allin, was set to defend the All Elite World Tag Team Championship against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, The Young Bucks in the main event of the show.

The Vigilante walked into the Greensboro Coliseum with Metallica playing in the background. The legend was also joined by his sons, Garrett and Steven, who were cosplaying different gimmicks of their dad. The Icon didn't waste any time in laying his hands on Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

The match turned into carnage with multiple brutal spots and bodies flying everywhere. Matthew and Nicholas tried everything in their power but couldn't keep The Icon down for the three-count. With a little help from Darby, The Stinger managed to secure the win in his final match with his iconic submission move.

Following the win, The Icon retained the AEW World Tag Team Title and remained undefeated with a 29-0 record ever since his All Elite debut. It remains to be seen what happens with the tag titles next after the 64-year-old legend's retirement.

How do you feel about The Icon retiring with a victory? Sound off in the comments section.

