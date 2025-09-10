7 Historical Dramas to Watch if You Liked King & Conqueror

King & Conqueror delivers an iconic storytelling through the lens of medieval power struggles. This historical drama explores the complexity between William the Conqueror and his growth to power in 11th-century Europe.

Ad

The series focuses on military campaigns, personal relationships, and political intrigue that shaped the history. King & Conqueror presents audiences with authentic period details and character-focused narratives. The show displays how strategy and ambition determined the fate of kingdoms.

The viewers liked the realistic portrayal of warfare and the medieval life of King & Conqueror. The drama blends compelling storytelling with historical accuracy. King & Conqueror stands apart for its attention to complex character arc and historical elements.

Ad

Trending

Audiences who enjoyed this series will find similar elements in other historical dramas. The following recommendations feature comparable aspects of military conflicts, political drama, and period authenticity that made King & Conqueror so compelling for viewers.

Marco Polo, The Crown, Spartacus, and four other historical dramas to watch if you liked King & Conqueror.

1) The Last Kingdom

Ad

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The story's premise follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg during the Viking invasions of England in the 9th century. The show starts when Uhtred is captured as a child by Danish Vikings. He grows up among his captors but keeps his Saxton heritage. The series depicts his struggle between two cultures as he serves different kings. Uhtred fights in big battles while trying to reclaim his ancestral home.

Ad

The show spans several seasons, displaying England's gradual unification. The Last Kingdom features political maneuvering and medieval combat. The series portrays the clash between Christian and pagan beliefs during this period. Uhtred's journey involves complicated loyalty conflicts as he navigates transforming alliances.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Marco Polo

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The series presents the renowned explorer's adventures in 13th-century Mongolia under the rule of Kublai Khan. The show displays Marco's arrival at the Mongol courts as a young man. He becomes an advisor to the Khan while learning Eastern politics and customs.

Ad

The series depicts the Mongol Empire's growth and internal court conflicts. Marco witnesses significant historical events, including diplomatic negotiations and military campaigns. This series features elaborate costumes and sets representing the Yuan Dynasty period.

The show explores cultural differences between the West and the East during medieval times. Political intrigues dominate much of the storytelling as separate factions compete for power. The series accurately portrays the complexity and scale of the Mongol Empire. Marco's character arc occurs through his exposure to eccentric political and philosophical systems.

Ad

Marco Polo is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

3) Vikings

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Vikings tells the legendary Norse warrior Ragnar Lothbrok and his descendants from the 11th century. The story starts with Ragnar's first raids on English monasteries. It displays how Viking culture focused on religious belief, warfare, and exploration.

Ad

The series depicts crucial historical events, including the Great Heathen Army's invasion of England. Vikings played a role in the gradual Christianization of Scandinavia alongside traditional Norse paganism.

The show also features Ragnar's son, who turned into a historical figure in their own right. The political dynamics within the society receive detailed attention throughout several seasons. The series accurately represents Viking Age technology, social structures, and warfare.

The story explores themes of honor, fate, and family loyalty that defined Norse culture. The show depicts the transformation of the Viking universe from raiders to Kingdom builders.

Ad

Vikings is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

4) Rome

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Rome highlights the transition from the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire in the 1st century BC. Fans of King & Conqueror will find similar themes of political transformation and military forces. The show focuses on Julius Caesar's rise to power and subsequent assassination. It displays the civil wars that followed Caesar's death through several character perspectives. The series depicts daily life in ancient Rome across different social hierarchies.

Ad

Rome features historical figures in major plots like Octavian, Mark Antony, and Cleopatra. Military campaigns and corruption drive much of the story forward. The show portrays Roman political institutions and military tactics with historical and detailed accuracy.

The series displays how personal motives and connections influenced significant historical events. Two ordinary soldiers serve as viewpoint characters throughout the political transformations and historical upheavals.

This historical series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

5) The Crown

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This story centres on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her early years to the present. Like King & Conqueror, the show examines how rulers navigate complicated political situations. The show starts with her unexpected ascension to the throne after her father's death around 1952.

Ad

It displays how personal relationships affect public responsibilities and royal duties. The series depicts major historical events that happened in real time during her reign. The Crown explores political challenges faced by the monarchy during social transformation. Every season covers different years, clearly showing the evolution of British politics and society.

The show portrays real historical events and figures with more attention to detail. The show examines the tension between public duties and private aspirations. Every season covers different years, clearly showing the evolution of British politics and society.

Ad

This series is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) Medici

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This series tells the story of a powerful banking family during Renaissance Florence in the 15th century. Like King & Conqueror, this show displays how ambitious families shaped historical events. The show starts with Cosimo de' Medici's growth to political prominence through wealth. It displays how the family used the influence to control Florentine politics effectively.

Ad

The series displays Renaissance architecture, art, and political systems in detail. The show displays how banking innovations changed European politics and commerce.

This series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Spartacus

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The story dramatizes the renowned slave rebellion against Rome in the 1st century BC. Audiences who appreciated King & Conqueror will enjoy the show's focus on challenging established power.

Ad

The show begins with Spartacus being forced into gladiatorial combat against his will. It displays his transformation from reluctant force to revolutionary leader. The series depicts the brutal realities of gladiatorial games and Roman slavery.

Spartacus depicts the growth of the slave rebellion from a small uprising to a significant threat. Political maneuvering in Rome receives the same attention as battlefield action scenes. The drama like King & Conqueror explores the rebellion's sacrifice, freedom, and loyalty themes. The show features historical figures like Crassus and Pompey in the conflict.

Ad

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven historical dramas to watch if you liked watching King & Conqueror. Let us know in the comments section which is your favourite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More