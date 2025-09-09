What time will Peacemaker season 2 episode 4 release on Max? Release timings for all regions

Peacemaker season 2 reaches its halfway point this week as episode 4, Need I Say Door, is set to premiere on Max. The episode arrives on Thursday, September 11, 2025, in North and South America, and on Friday, September 12, in other regions.

The series continues to follow Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker, portrayed by John Cena, as he faces new challenges tied to alternate dimensions.

Returning alongside Cena are Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos, each playing a role in Smith’s evolving mission. With eight episodes in total, season 2 builds on the foundation of James Gunn’s original series while maintaining a steady weekly rollout.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 4 release time for all major regions revealed

Peacemaker poster (Image via HBO Max)

Episode 4 of Peacemaker season 2 will stream on Max in the United States at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 11. Depending on time zones, the episodes will be available to stream in other regions on Friday, September 12. Here is the release schedule for major time zones:

Region Date Time United States September 11, 2025 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET Canada September 11, 2025 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET United Kingdom September 12, 2025 2:00 a.m. BST Philippines September 12, 2025 9:00 a.m. PHT Singapore September 12, 2025 9:00 a.m. SGT Australia September 12, 2025 11:00 a.m. AEST New Zealand September 12, 2025 1:00 p.m. NZST Hong Kong September 12, 2025 9:00 a.m. HKT

With this schedule, global audiences can synchronize viewing and avoid spoilers as the second season of Peacemaker reaches its halfway point.

How many episodes will there be in Peacemaker season 2?

John Cena stars as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker (Image via HBO Max)

In total, the second season of Peacemaker has eight episodes. Each new entry premieres weekly, maintaining a Thursday night release in North and South America and a Friday release for Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The season officially enters its second half with episode 4 arriving on September 11/12.

Here’s the full release schedule for the season:

Episode 1 - Released August 21, 2025

Episode 2 - Released August 28, 2025

Episode 3 - Released September 4, 2025

Episode 4 - September 11/12, 2025

Episode 5 - September 18/19, 2025

Episode 6 - September 25/26, 2025

Episode 7 -October 2/3, 2025

Episode 8 - October 9/10, 2025

This breakdown gives fans a clear timeline of when to expect new developments in the story as Chris Smith faces new challenges across realities.

Is Peacemaker season 2 only available on Max?

Peacemaker season 2 is exclusive to Max in the United States. However, distribution varies across regions. In Canada, episodes stream on Crave. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch via Sky and NOW TV.

In Australia, the series is available on Binge and Foxtel, while New Zealand audiences can access it on Neon. In Asia, including the Philippines, Singapore, and Hong Kong, the show streams on Max, where available.

The platform exclusivity highlights Warner Bros. Discovery’s push to make Max the home of its DC content, but regional deals ensure that the series reaches audiences worldwide.

What to expect moving forward

Jennifer Holland stars as Emilia Harcourt, and John Cena stars as Chris Smith (Image via HBO Max)

Episode 4, Need I Say Door, comes at a crucial point in the season. New dangers, characters who have returned, and different realities have all been introduced in the first three episodes.

Conflicts are likely to heat up and be set up for the last four episodes in this midpoint segment. Teasers indicate that Chris, Harcourt, and A.R.G.U.S. will be involved in high-stakes confrontations, but the specifics of the plot are still unknown.

Under James Gunn's direction, fans may also expect a greater explanation of how this season ties into the bigger DC Universe.

Stream Peacemaker season 2 episode 4 on Max starting Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, or catch it on regional streaming partners the following day.

