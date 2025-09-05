Peacemaker season 2 episode 4 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Peacemaker season 2 premiered on August 21, 2025, bringing viewers back into Chris Smith’s (John Cena) chaotic world of shifting realities, uneasy alliances, and violent reckonings. The season has been airing on HBO Max every week, and each episode adds fresh twists to Peacemaker's fight to find forgiveness while also dealing with his past.

Episode 4 will be released on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. It will pick up the tale where episode 3 left off. The series is also available on Sky Max for people outside the UK, so fans worldwide can keep up with Peacemaker's current mission.

When does Peacemaker season 2 episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zones

John Cena stars as Chris Smith (Image via HBO Max)

Peacemaker season 2 episode 4 premieres on Thursday, September 11, 2025, exclusively on HBO Max. The release time is set for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, aligning with the series’ weekly drop schedule. International fans can also tune in on Sky Max, where the episode streams simultaneously before a re-airing on Friday night.

Here’s a breakdown of release times across different regions:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 6 pm Eastern Time (ET) 9 pm GMT (UK) 2 am Central European Time (CET) 3 am Philippines (PHT) 9 am Hong Kong (HKT) 9 am Singapore (SGT) 9 am Japan Standard Time (JST) 10 am Australian Eastern Time (AET) 11 am

Where to watch: New episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Internationally, the show is also available on Sky Max.

How many episodes does Peacemaker season 2 have left?

Peacemaker season 2 features a total of eight episodes. With three already aired, episode 4 marks the halfway point. After this, fans can expect four more weekly installments, building momentum toward the finale scheduled for October 9, 2025.

A brief recap of Peacemaker season 2 episode 3

Peacemaker and Leota Adebayo (Image via HBO Max)

Episode 3 explored Chris’s decision to embrace an alternate reality where everything seemed better. Yet his happiness collided with eerie undertones of racial imbalance and authoritarian order.

Meanwhile, Bordeaux assembled a new squad, including Red St. Wild and Judomaster, tasked with eliminating Eagly and dismantling the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. Harcourt’s emotional flashback tied her to Rick Flag Jr., explaining her complicated dynamic with Chris.

By the end of the episode, Chris returned to Earth Prime, unaware that Bordeaux was leading an army straight to his doorstep.

Major events to expect from Peacemaker season 2 episode 4

Peacemaker (Image via HBO Max)

Bordeaux’s squad clashes with Chris and his allies. With her team assembled, including Judomaster and Red St. Wild, episode 4 will likely stage a direct confrontation at Chris’s home, with Eagly at the center of the chaos.

With her team assembled, including Judomaster and Red St. Wild, episode 4 will likely stage a direct confrontation at Chris’s home, with Eagly at the center of the chaos. Chris faces the cracks in his alternate reality. Although Chris is attracted to the perfection of this alternate reality, he will begin to uncover disturbing truths about it. His moral compass will be tested as the line between paradise and nightmare blurs.

Although Chris is attracted to the perfection of this alternate reality, he will begin to uncover disturbing truths about it. His moral compass will be tested as the line between paradise and nightmare blurs. Harcourt and Adebayo’s loyalty to Chris gets strained. With Harcourt’s painful past resurfacing and Adebayo caught between duty and friendship, episode 4 could heighten tensions within the team, leaving Chris more isolated than ever.

With Harcourt’s painful past resurfacing and Adebayo caught between duty and friendship, episode 4 could heighten tensions within the team, leaving Chris more isolated than ever. Rick Flag Jr.’s alternate version complicates the mission. Chris’s encounter with Rick Jr. 2 hints at larger emotional stakes. Their interaction could deepen the conflict between Chris’s longing for redemption and the consequences of his past actions.

Chris’s encounter with Rick Jr. 2 hints at larger emotional stakes. Their interaction could deepen the conflict between Chris’s longing for redemption and the consequences of his past actions. The Quantum Unfolding Chamber grows more dangerous. As more groups fight to control or destroy it, the Chamber may reveal powers far beyond what anyone expected, setting up a bigger threat for the back half of the season.

