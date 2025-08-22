Is there a post-credit scene in episode 1 of Peacemaker season 2? Details explored

Peacemaker season 2 kicks off with its premiere episode, The Ties That Grind, which debuted on HBO Max on August 21, 2025. The new season wastes no time in bringing John Cena’s Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker, back into the spotlight as James Gunn’s DC Universe continues to take shape.

Ad

Viewers are reintroduced to returning favorites Emilia Harcourt, Leota Adebayo, Vigilante, and John Economos, whose dynamics once again anchor the series’ mix of action and dark humor. The premiere also begins laying the groundwork for larger conflicts tied to ARGUS oversight and looming multiversal threats. And like season 1, Peacemaker season 2 episode 1 includes a post-credit scene.

What's with the Thirty Seconds to Mars joke in the Peacemaker season 2 episode 1 post-credit scene?

John Cena stars as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (Image via DC Studios)

The post-credit scene in episode 1 of Peacemaker season 2 doesn't promise future plots; it just continues a funny conversation between Peacemaker and Harcourt from earlier in the episode. Peacemaker jokes that the car probably deserved it for playing tunes like Spin Doctors or Thirty Seconds to Mars when Harcourt says she hurt her hand by hitting the dashboard.

Ad

Trending

Harcourt quickly stresses that she doesn't like Thirty Seconds to Mars and doesn't want to be associated with them.

The tag keeps the joke going by having Harcourt claim that Spin Doctors are "so good" and Peacemaker say that almost any band, even his own unsuccessful garage band, is better than Thirty Seconds to Mars. This scene, like the post-credit gags in season 1, doesn't move the story forward; it just shows how funny and over-the-top Peacemaker is.

Ad

Does the post-credit scene tease future DCU content?

The post-credit scene in Peacemaker season 2 doesn't link to any other DCU productions that are coming out. Rather, it adheres to the same structure as the first season, showcasing non-main story sequences after the credits.

In episode 1, Christopher Smith, who is also known as Peacemaker, and Emilia Harcourt have a brief banter. The scene adds to their on-screen chemistry by demonstrating how they joke about events outside of the main story.

Ad

This approach is in line with how the series has been set up so far, where scenes after the credits add to the story instead of starting new ones. Other superhero shows sometimes employ post-credit scenes to hint at future episodes or spin-offs, while Peacemaker season 2 uses the format to focus on character-driven material.

Connection to the wider DC universe

The post-credit scene in the first episode of Peacemaker season 2 doesn't add anything to the main story. Instead, it discusses the past portrayals of characters in the DC series. A joke about Thirty Seconds to Mars perhaps refers to Jared Leto, who plays the Joker in the DCEU. It does not, however, directly talk about the character or the story.

Ad

The main focus of the premiere is Chris Smith's fight for respect and acceptance. The Justice Gang turns him down, and he uses the Quantum Unfolding Chamber; both of these events represent significant changes. The scene after the credits does not alter these arcs. It incorporates a humorous element to counterbalance the more intense themes.

Will every episode include a post-credit scene?

Peacemaker season 2 (Image via DC Studios)

James Gunn confirmed that there would be a post-credit scene in every episode of Peacemaker season 2. The purpose of these sequences is purely comedic and bears no connection to the future of the DCU. This cycle follows the same style as season 1, where each episode had short tags that were often longer or different versions of scenes from earlier episodes.

Ad

The season 2 premiere does the same thing, using its post-credit scene to add a funny, light touch instead of moving the main plot forward. Fans should expect this pattern to be the same for the rest of the season. Each new episode will include a new post-credit scene that balances the show's harsher parts with funny, lighthearted moments.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 will arrive on August 28, 2025 exclusively on HBO Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More