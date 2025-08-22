Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Peacemaker season 2 continues with episode 2, premiering on Thursday, August 21, 2025 on HBO Max. The series is created and written by James Gunn and stars John Cena as Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker, alongside Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee.

After the release of Superman (2025), season 2 is the first live-action TV show in the new DC Universe. The plot picks off where episode 1 left off, when the Quantum Unfolding Chamber and the idea of other universes were first introduced.

The second episode, A Man is Only as Good as His Bird, builds on the story of the season and looks at how Chris's choices affect him as he faces new problems related to threats from other dimensions.

When does Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Peacemaker season 2 (Image via DC Studios)

Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 will be released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET exclusively on HBO Max. The streaming platform is releasing one episode each week until the finale on October 9, 2025.

Here is the full release schedule for episode 2 across major time zones:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) August 28, 2025 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) August 28, 2025 9:00 PM Brasilia Time (BRT) August 28, 2025 10:00 PM British Summer Time (BST) August 29, 2025 2:00 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) August 29, 2025 3:00 AM Philippines Time (PHT) August 29, 2025 9:00 AM Singapore Time (SGT) August 29, 2025 9:00 AM Hong Kong Time (HKT) August 29, 2025 9:00 AM

Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 is available to stream on HBO Max in the United States with a subscription. In the United Kingdom, the episode airs on Sky Max, Sky Showcase, and NOW TV. For viewers in other regions, availability may vary depending on local HBO or Warner Bros. distribution partners.

How many episodes are left in Peacemaker season 2?

Like the first season, Peacemaker season 2 consists of eight episodes in total. Since episode 1 aired on August 21, seven episodes remain, releasing weekly until October 9, 2025.

Each installment continues to explore Chris Smith’s struggle for recognition, his ties to ARGUS, and the dangers of alternate dimensions introduced by his father’s technology.

A brief recap of Peacemaker season 2 premiere

Peacemaker season 2 (Image via DC Studios)

The Ties that Grind, the first episode of the season, included big changes in continuity. The Justice Gang took the place of the Justice League, which is proof that the DC Universe is getting a soft reboot. Chris Smith was keen to join the new superhero team, but they turned him down because of his violent past.

On the other hand, Rick Flag Sr., who is now in charge of ARGUS, puts Chris under observation after the Quantum Unfolding Chamber's energy levels went up.

Peacemaker found a realm inside the chamber where his father and brother Keith were alive. In this alternate dimension, Harcourt had a special relationship with him. In a confrontation, Chris killed his other self, which left viewers wondering what would happen in other universes as a result of his actions.

Major events to expect from Peacemaker season 2 episode 2

Episode 2, A Man is Only as Good as His Bird, will continue developing the consequences of Chris’s choices while expanding on team dynamics and ARGUS oversight.

Chris adjusts after the chamber incident: Following the confrontation with his alternate self, Chris must conceal the truth from his team. ARGUS monitoring systems detect unusual activity, and his actions may draw unwanted attention from Flag Sr.

Following the confrontation with his alternate self, Chris must conceal the truth from his team. ARGUS monitoring systems detect unusual activity, and his actions may draw unwanted attention from Flag Sr. Eagly takes center stage: The episode title indicates a focus on Chris’s bond with his pet eagle, Eagly. This storyline is expected to highlight how Eagly becomes a symbolic anchor for Chris after his destabilizing experience inside the chamber.

The episode title indicates a focus on Chris’s bond with his pet eagle, Eagly. This storyline is expected to highlight how Eagly becomes a symbolic anchor for Chris after his destabilizing experience inside the chamber. Conflict with ARGUS escalates: Rick Flag Sr. increases pressure on Chris by tying his chamber use to the “Luthor Incident.” This development positions ARGUS as a constant threat, pushing Chris and his team into more cautious operations.

Rick Flag Sr. increases pressure on Chris by tying his chamber use to the “Luthor Incident.” This development positions ARGUS as a constant threat, pushing Chris and his team into more cautious operations. The 11th Street Kids regroup: Leota, Vigilante, Harcourt, and Economos face internal struggles while continuing to support Chris. The group’s loyalty will be tested as they balance friendship with professional responsibility.

Cast returning for episode 2

Peacemaker (Image via DC Studios)

Episode 2 of Peacemaker season 2 features the return of its primary cast, including John Cena as Peacemaker/Chris Smith, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Frank Grillo also appears as Rick Flag Sr., while Robert Patrick reprises his role as Auggie Smith in alternate dimension sequences. David Denman continues as Keith Smith within the same reality. Supporting roles include Sol Rodríguez as ARGUS operative Sasha Bordeaux.

Complete release schedule for Peacemaker season 2

For viewers tracking the full rollout, here is the confirmed schedule:

Episode 1: The Ties that Grind – August 21, 2025 (released)

Episode 2: A Man is Only as Good as His Bird – August 28, 2025

Episode 3: September 4, 2025

Episode 4: September 11, 2025

Episode 5: Back to the Suture – September 18, 2025

Episode 6: September 25, 2025

Episode 7: October 2, 2025

Episode 8 (Finale): October 9, 2025

Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 releases on August 28, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on HBO Max. Titled A Man is Only as Good as His Bird, the episode continues the season’s mix of multiversal threats, ARGUS oversight, and Chris Smith’s search for recognition. With seven episodes remaining, the series builds on its role in James Gunn’s rebooted DCU while exploring Chris’s bond with Eagly and his clash with Rick Flag Sr.

