Where was Peacemaker season 2 filmed? Complete guide to filming locations and other production details

Peacemaker season 2 is a superhero dark comedy series that premiered on HBO Max on August 21, 2025. Featuring eight episodes, it is set to conclude on October 9, 2025. James Gunn serves as the series creator, writer, and showrunner. Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard have produced the series, and it is executive produced by Matt Miller, Peter Safran, and Gunn.

Peacemaker season 2 kicks off after the events of DCU's 2025 film Superman and centers on John Cena's titular character, aka Chris Smith, and his 11th Street Kids gang. It was filmed over several months in 2024 in the state of Georgia.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A man fights for peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it."

Every major filming location where Peacemaker season 2 was shot

John Cena and Danielle Brooks as seen in Peacemaker season 2 (Image via Instagram/@peacemaker)

Unlike the show's first season, which was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, Peacemaker season 2 was filmed in Georgia between April and November 2024.

Atlanta, Georgia

The second installment of the series was mostly filmed at Trilith Studios (earlier known as Pinewood Atlanta Studios). The 700-acre studio complex became the setting for Peacemaker’s trailer home as well as the DCU tech bases. Its state-of-the-art green screen technology was also employed in creating the futuristic set pieces seen in season 2 of Peacemaker.

Furthermore, the studio was also used in James Gunn's other production, Superman, with both DC projects filming simultaneously. Other blockbuster films, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Thunderbolts*, and television shows like Family Feud, Agatha All Along, and Ironheart were also filmed at the studio.

Paulding County's semi-rural landscape provides the ideal backdrop for the characters and their shenanigans.

Savannah, Georgia

The city of Savannah in southeastern Georgia was chosen as a filming destination for its urban setting. Some scenes were also shot at Forsyth Park, a popular tourist destination that is renowned for its historic fountain and picturesque walkways.

What is Peacemaker season 2 all about?

Peacemaker season 2 released its debut episode, The Ties That Grind, on August 21, 2025, on HBO Max. It is written and directed by James Gunn. At the start of the episode, Chris walks into his father's Quantum Unfolding Chamber and discovers a parallel universe in which his deceased father, Auggie, is alive.

Nearly six months later, the peace-obsessed vigilante attempts to join the Justice Gang, but is humiliated by Maxwell Lord, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl. Elsewhere, Emilia Harcourt’s interview with the NSA doesn't go any better, as she is turned down due to her past association with Project Butterfly.

After Emilia refuses Chris's advances, the latter decides to have an orgy in his house and opens the portal to the Quantum Unfolding Storage Unit again. He steps inside the alternate universe and reunites with his deceased brother, Keith, and Auggie, who live an idealistic life as part of the superhero gang Top Trio, with the alternate Chris.

It's not long before the two Chrises come face-to-face, and their meeting culminates in Chris killing his alternate self. Meanwhile, Adebayo struggles in her career and personal life, while Economos works for ARGUS and spies on Chris on behalf of the corrupt organization.

Watch all episodes of Peacemaker season 2 on HBO Max.

