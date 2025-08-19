Connecting points to remember from Superman before watching Peacemaker season 2

Nearly three years after season 1 aired, Peacemaker season 2 will premiere on August 21, 2025, marking the return of the titular character to the small screen. The official trailer for the series was released a few weeks ago, and it shows John Cena's character discovering an alternate dimension. From there, things kick off.

Although the future of the DC Universe (DCU) is unsure right now, as Superman is the only feature film in the rebooted franchise, a cameo by the antihero in the film has established the show as part of the universe. While season 1 can be seen independently, Peacemaker season 2 is part of the official DCU canon.

Thus, viewers can draw connections between certain plot points and characters confirmed to be part of the upcoming season and the movie. Furthermore, an official podcast, created and hosted by DC Studios head James Gunn, allows viewers to catch up and be prepared for when Peacemaker season 2 premieres.

The multiverse and a dimensional rift that nearly destroyed Metropolis

In Superman, Lex Luthor reveals that he has created a pocket dimension, somewhere he sends all of his enemies, including Superman. But while the Man of Steel eventually manages to escape the pocket dimension, Luthor, in his quest for revenge, makes things worse by opening up a dimensional rift that nearly wrecks Metropolis, splitting it in half.

The Peacemaker season 2 trailer has touched upon this concept of interdimensional spaces as well. It showcases Chris Smith walking into an interdimensional space and being held at gunpoint by a different version of himself.

However, for fans wondering if this is simply Gunn’s way of linking Peacemaker season 2 to Superman, a rewatch of season 1 will show that this isn’t the case. In season 1, Smith’s father used a pocket dimension himself to store not just his own weapons and gear but also Peacemaker’s helmets.

This dimension was located behind a door in his house, and with his father gone, Peacemaker now uses the dimension as a space to let his pet eagle, Eagly, fly around.

The return of Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker season 2

Following Amanda Waller's dismissal from ARGUS, Rick Flag Sr. becomes the new director of the organisation, as seen in Superman. He appears throughout the film, including when Lex attempts to create a weaponised group in order to keep metahumans in check. Flag Sr. is amongst those in attendance as Lex pitches his idea to the government.

While his role is limited in the movie, Flag Sr. will play a bigger role in Peacemaker season 2. After all, his son, Rick Flag Jr., was killed by Peacemaker during Project Starfish in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. The trailer also touches upon this, as it shows that Flag Jr.'s death still haunts the antihero.

James Gunn has all but confirmed this on the Peacemaker companion podcast. He also revealed that despite his qualms about killing Flag Jr., the decision to do so was a part of Chris Smith's motto.

"There's a piece of evidence that he believes will cause the world a great amount of disturbance. He's covering up the truth. So if you believe in the truth being out there no matter what, you definitely don't agree with that," Gunn said.

However, because Flag Sr. is now the director of ARGUS, he likely knows exactly why Peacemaker killed his son, and from what is shown in the trailer, he doesn't seem to care. His first words in the trailer are "Bring me Peacemaker," which doesn't spell good news for Smith in Peacemaker season 2.

Can there be a potential Superman cameo?

Peacemaker has been no stranger to cameos in the past. Season 1 was the same, with the Justice League arriving on the scene after the final battle. This included Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Aquaman, although only Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash were present in person, as only the silhouettes of the others could be seen.

It seems Peacemaker season 2 will follow that route, as Gunn himself has promised one big cameo from a DC Universe character. He hasn't revealed who the cameo is by, but the likelihood of it being Superman is pretty high, especially after John Cena's Peacemaker made a cameo in the former's film.

The antihero appeared in a television interview, talking to Cleavis Thornwaite on The Sphere News, as they discussed the revelation that Superman was sent to reign over Earth, a leak to the press made by Lex in an attempt to discredit the Man of Steel.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

