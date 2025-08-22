How does Justice Gang make an appearance in Peacemaker season 2? Details explored

Peacemaker season 2 premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, August 21, 2025, bringing James Gunn and John Cena's hit series back after a three-year break. That extended wait kicked off with an unexpected twist, with Gunn completely rewriting the end of the first season. Season 1 ended with the Justice League's appearance, with Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Aquaman's silhouettes appearing after the massive battle with the alien. However, in the prelude of the new season, the visual takes a significantly different tone and instead of the Justice League's appearance, the Justice Gang appears in Peacemaker season 2's 'Previously On...' segment. The DCEU heroes have been replaced by Superman, Supergirl, and James Gunn's DC Universe's Justice Gang. Even the dialogue has been edited. Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) is now asking for help from the Justice Gang instead of the Justice League. The switcheroo brought out David Corenswet's Superman, Milly Alcock's Supergirl, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, and Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific. Is someone missing from the Justice Gang in Peacemaker season 2?A still from the series (Image via HBO Max)The Justice Gang, the group founded by Maxwell Lord via LordTech, includes Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and Guy Gardner, aka Green Lantern. However, the trio became a group of four at the end of James Gunn's Superman after Rex Mason (Rex Mason), aka Metamorpho, joined the team. He was recruited into the group after helping the trio defend Jarhanpur against Boravia. However, in the gang's appearance in Peacemaker season 2, there are only the three original members, and Metamorpho is unmistakably missing. Eagle-eyed fans who noticed this reached out to James Gunn via Threads to ask why Metamorpho wasn't in the group. Gunn clarified the timeline of the 'Previously On...' segment in the second season of Peacemaker and the Superman movie, explaining why Metamorpho couldn't have been in the series. He said: &quot;The previously section happens before Superman.&quot;However, it doesn't mean that Metamorpho will never appear in the TV series. Gunn clarified in another Threads comment that the events of Peacemaker season 2 happen right after Superman, which means if the Justice Gang appears again at any point in the series, Metamorpho will most likely be with them. What is Peacemaker season 2 about? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second season of Peacemaker picks up where the first season left off and will likely bring some context for the cliffhangers and mysteries it left, like Peacemaker's White Dragon father and the impending fight against Rick Flagg Sr. He will be hunting Peacemaker after the latter killed his son in The Suicide Squad. That said, the new season brings another set of challenges for the show's antihero, with season 2 kicking off with him down on his luck personally and professionally. However, a different dimension he stumbles into appears to be the answer to his problems. As teased in the synopsis, the show's hero discovered an alternate world where things are as he wishes them to be. However, a seemingly beautiful life will also force him to face his traumatic past and challenge his newfound sense of purpose. Additionally, besides the existing antagonist in his story, aka Rick Flagg Sr., the season 2 trailer also teased a Peacemaker vs. Peacemaker battle, which becomes possible because of the portal. New episodes of Peacemaker season 2 arrive on HBO Max every week on Thursdays.