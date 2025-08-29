Peacemaker season 2 episode 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Peacemaker season 2 continues to unfold its high-stakes storylines, mixing irreverent humor, brutal action, and unexpected emotional moments. Episode 2, titled A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird, has set the stage for bigger developments in the coming weeks.
Now, attention turns to the third episode, Another Rick Up My Sleeve, which promises to push the series deeper into its alternate reality arc while intensifying the conflict with A.R.G.U.S.
When does Peacemaker season 2 episode 3 come out? Release time for all major time zones
Peacemaker season 2 episode 3 will premiere on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET in the United States, continuing its weekly release schedule on HBO Max.
Here is the complete release time schedule across different regions:
Where to Watch:
- In the US, Peacemaker season 2 is streaming exclusively on HBO Max for subscribers.
- In the UK, the series is available through Sky Max and NOW TV’s Entertainment package.
How many episodes are in Peacemaker season 2?
Like its debut season, Peacemaker season 2 consists of eight episodes in total. Each episode runs for approximately 50–55 minutes and follows a weekly rollout format rather than dropping all at once.
With two episodes already released, there are six episodes left in the season, including the upcoming Another Rick Up My Sleeve.
The full release schedule is as follows:
- Episode 1: The Ties That Grind – August 21, 2025
- Episode 2: A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird – August 28, 2025
- Episode 3: Another Rick Up My Sleeve – September 4, 2025
- Episode 4: September 11, 2025
- Episode 5: September 18, 2025
- Episode 6: September 25, 2025
- Episode 7: October 2, 2025
- Episode 8 (Finale): October 9, 2025
A brief recap of Peacemaker season 2 episode 2
Episode 2, A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird, expands on the fallout from the season premiere. Chris (John Cena), still reeling from the death of his doppelganger, seeks Adrian/Vigilante's assistance in disposing of the body. Their activities make things more dangerous, as Rick Flag Sr. leads A.R.G.U.S. to be more aggressive in its surveillance.
In the meantime, Eagly shows that he is a strong defender by taking out trespassing spies in one of the best scenes of the episode. In the last few minutes, Peacemaker is pulled back to the parallel universe, where he finds out that his variation had a happy relationship with Emilia Harcourt.
This temptation has placed Chris at a perilous juncture. He is stuck between his terrible present and a world that has everything he has ever wanted.
Major events to expect from Peacemaker season 2 episode 3
- Peacemaker explores the alternate reality further: Episode 3 is expected to focus on Chris stepping deeper into his doppelganger’s world, where his family is alive, and Harcourt appears to care for him. Interacting with this reality could potentially blur the boundaries between his true identity and his variant's life.
- Suspicion grows around Chris’s behavior: The preview suggests that Keith, Peacemaker’s brother in this reality, begins to notice inconsistencies that hint something is wrong. This could create internal conflict within the so-called “Top Trio,” while also testing Chris's ability to maintain his cover.
- A.R.G.U.S. moves closer to the Quantum Unfolding Chamber: The organization’s surveillance on Chris and his activities around the interdimensional portal intensifies. Episode 3 may show how A.R.G.U.S. plans to secure or weaponize this technology, forcing Chris and his allies to react quickly.
What’s next on Peacemaker season 2?
Season 2 of Peacemaker keeps building on its multiversal plot, which is about identity, morality, and how choices affect different realities. Chris Smith has to think about going to a dimension where his past trauma doesn't exist, but doing so would mean leaving his current world and crew behind.
Rick Flag Sr.'s campaign against him gets stronger at the same time, thanks to personal reasons and A.R.G.U.S. resources. Episode 3 changes the way things work in both realities, setting the foundation for more exploration of parallel outcomes.
Peacemaker season 2 episode 3, Another Rick Up My Sleeve, arrives on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on HBO Max, with international availability following regional schedules.