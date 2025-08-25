“Big downgrade” - Internet slams the anticipated opening credits dance sequence in Peacemaker season 2

Peacemaker season 2 arrived on HBO Max on Thursday, August 21, 2025, and with a new season comes a new opening dance number. Season 2's dance sequence is set to Foxy Shazam's Oh Lord, but while the music and the choreography are different, the cast continues with its tradition of expressionless, rigid dance moves.In the behind-the-scenes/making-of-the-dance-sequence video shared by Peacemaker's official Instagram account, series star John Cena said that the first season's version was a &quot;huge hit.&quot; But, he said that season 2's sequence is a &quot;new and improved opening dance number.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnfortunately, not many fans agreed. One fan said that while the show is hot, the new dance sequence was &quot;disappointing&quot; and a &quot;big downgrade&quot; compared to the one in the previous season.Super Talk Podcast @SuperTalkPodLINK@blurayangel ❤️Great show!! Can’t wait for the next episode. One thing is disappointing in the show is the opening sequence, the song and dance is forgettable.😞 Last season was funny bad and I remember humming the song the next day so catchy. IMO big downgrade. Show is still 🔥More fans agreed that it was a downgrade, adding that the first one was hilarious and the new one simply didn't cut it. Others said Peacemaker season 1's intro was &quot;goated&quot; and &quot;electrifying,&quot; while the second season's intro is &quot;bland&quot; and can put them to sleep.TheCyberFlash | TheCybilFlash | (Steven) @TheCyberFLASHLINK@blurayangel I think downgrade, maybe I just haven't watched it enough times to like it, maybe the first one was a hilarious surprise and now we're anticipating it and it's not as impactful that way,The Octagon Enthusiast 🇺🇸 @8EnthusiastMMALINK@blurayangel Downgrade imo. Season 1 intro is just too goated! 🔥Wallace @WallaceDaGreatLINK@blurayangel Downgrade. S1 intro was electrifying, iconic and captivating. This new one is bland, boring and put me to sleep. It was a drag to get through and its only like 1 or 2 minutes.That said, other fans are more gracious with their opinions. While they agree that the first season's intro is better in their opinions, they also said that the new dance sequence in Peacemaker season 2 is still enjoyable and fits well with the context of the season.HelloSmello @hello_smelloLINK@blurayangel I think it’s a slight downgrade but it also likely works very well in the context of the season but I prefer the dance of the original moreRead more: Where was Peacemaker season 2 filmed?What is Peacemaker season 2 all about, and where to watch it?It's been four years since John Cena's Peacemaker made a debut in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and this latest installment of his own spinoff TV series brings about the ramifications of what he did in the 2021 film. According to James Gunn, the new installment will pick up where season 1 left off, and its events will take place after Superman.John Cena returns as Peacemaker (Image via HBO Max)The synopsis of Peacemaker season 2 teases Cena's character stumbling into an alternate world where a version of his character lives. And, as seen in the season 2 trailer, it's going to be Peacemaker vs. Peacemaker. However, that is only part of the new season's storyline. Besides fighting an alternate version of himself, season 2 will chronicle a revenge plot against the show's titular antihero.Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) will be hunting him down in a revenge plot after Peacemaker killed his son in The Suicide Squad. Besides explosive action coming as Peacemaker and Rick Flag Sr. settle the score, the second season will also see a somber arc for Peacemaker as he grapples for a chance to become a mercenary-turned-superhero.But despite him helping save the world in the first season, the way to the other side isn't as smooth as he expects. There's also a cameo from the Justice Gang, as the show's antihero tries to land a spot in the organization in hopes of becoming a legit superhero.With plenty of subplots to watch out for, Peacemaker season 2 promises to be a packed season. It will have eight episodes, like season 1, and will be exclusively streamed on HBO Max. John Cena returns as Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, alongside Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, Jennifer Holland as Agent Harcourt, and Robert Patrick as Auggie.The first episode of Peacemaker season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max. New episodes arrive on the streaming platform weekly on Thursdays until the finale on October 9, 2025.