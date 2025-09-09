Netflix's 'Wednesday': Every ship from the show ranked

Wednesday is an American supernatural mystery comedy inspired by Charles Addams' character Wednesday Addams. The show, which was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, stars Jenna Ortega in the major role. Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Steve Buscemi, and Catherine Zeta-Jones are in the supporting cast.

The first season, partly directed by executive producer Tim Burton, follows the protagonist as she attempts to solve a murder mystery at her new school, Nevermore Academy, a private institution for outcasts and monsters.

After being expelled, the gothic teen is sent to Nevermore Academy by her parents. Her cold, rebellious nature causes friction with peers and Principal Weems. Discovering her inherited psychic abilities, she works to solve a local murder. In season 2, she returns to develop her powers while facing new threats and challenges.

The series has sparked interest with its diverse character relationships. From romances to friendships, these connections shape the story and engage fans.

Here is a ranked list of every ship from Netflix’s show Wednesday.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Bianca and Lucas, and every ship from Netflix's Wednesday, ranked

10) Bianca and Ajax

Bianca Barclay in the show (Image via Instagram/@wednesdaynetflix)

In season 2, the dynamic between Bianca Barclay and Ajax Petropolus evolves as their contrasting personalities begin to complement each other. Ajax, often seen as comic relief, reveals a more capable side, especially as his Gorgon abilities gain recognition.

As he moves on from his relationship with Enid, Ajax forms a growing bond with Bianca, offering support and understanding. In the finale, he takes action to protect her mother and help stop Principal Dort.

While their relationship remains a strong friendship, some fans speculate it could turn romantic.

9) Enid and Bruno

In season 1, Enid embraces her werewolf side and sparks a light romance with Ajax (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

In season 1, Enid Sinclair grows by embracing her werewolf identity and developing a light-hearted romance with Ajax.

By season 2, Enid becomes more confident but quickly enters a sudden relationship with Bruno, another werewolf. This abrupt shift raises questions about her previous connection with Ajax.

After a body-switch incident, Enid’s friend uses her multilingual skills to uncover Bruno’s dishonesty and ends the relationship on Enid’s behalf. This arc mainly serves to introduce conflict rather than expand character development.

8) Marilyn and Tyler

Marilyn Thornhill, also known as Laurel Gates in the show (Image via Instagram/@wednesdaynetflix)

Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) was initially introduced as a kind and dependable character in season 1. However, his transformation into the Hyde altered his role in the series.

Marilyn Thornhill, also known as Laurel Gates, manipulates Tyler from the start, choosing him as a pawn to awaken his Hyde nature and carry out her plan against the outcasts at Nevermore Academy. Their relationship is not romantic or equal, but driven by control and psychological abuse.

In season 2, Tyler struggles with the trauma of being used by Thornhill. His decision to kill her reveals his resentment and internal conflict, distancing him from the role of a willing antagonist.

7) Wednesday and Xavier

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

Upon the show's debut in 2022, the potential romance between the Addams daughter and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White) garnered significant attention.

Xavier, a psychic student at Nevermore, shows clear interest in the protagonist throughout season 1, but she remains mostly indifferent. Even his attempt to erase his feelings through Bianca doesn’t change the dynamic.

Although their shared abilities hint at a connection, the relationship never develops. With Xavier’s transfer to Reichenbach Academy in season 2, following Hynes White’s exit from the show, the storyline comes to an end.

6) Bianca and Lucas

A still from the TV show (Image via Instagram/@wednesdaynetflix)

Bianca’s interactions with Lucas Walker (Iman Marson), the mayor’s son, offer a grounded contrast to the supernatural drama at Nevermore.

Though their relationship starts with tension as Bianca is an outcast and Lucas a normie, it gradually evolves into a meaningful friendship during their time in community service.

A key moment comes when Bianca confides in Lucas about her mother’s ties to the MorningSong cult, deepening their bond. While not romantic, their emotional connection adds depth to the story and leaves room for future development.

5) Wednesday and Bianca

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@wednesdaynetflix)

The evolving relationship between the Addams daughter and Bianca Barclay shifts from rivals to mutual respect. Though not explicitly romantic, their dynamic hints at classic “rivals to allies” or “rivals to lovers” tropes.

Bianca challenges the protagonist in ways few other characters do, providing constructive opposition and holding her accountable. However, Bianca’s history with Xavier complicates any potential shift toward romance.

As it stands, their connection reflects character growth and mutual understanding, with or without a romantic component.

4) Enid and Ajax

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@wednesdaynetflix)

The romantic arc between Enid and Ajax, nicknamed “Enjax” by fans, was a central feature of season 1, celebrated for its simplicity and charm.

However, season 2 presents a stark contrast. Upon returning from summer break, Enid appears emotionally distant and ultimately withdraws from the relationship without direct communication.

The lack of closure leads to miscommunication and emotional tension. Both characters are portrayed as struggling to articulate their feelings, leading to an unceremonious end to their romance.

By the season’s conclusion, they agree to remain friends.

3) Wednesday and Tyler

Tyler Galpin in the show (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

Tyler Galpin remains the only character with whom the teen detective has shared an explicit romantic connection in the series. Their relationship begins in season 1 and is characterized by tentative emotional exploration on Wednesday’s part.

However, the revelation that Tyler is the Hyde, manipulated by Thornhill, abruptly ends their romantic arc.

Despite this, season 2 explores the complexity of Tyler’s identity and his ongoing connection with the protagonist. After Thornhill’s death and his escape from captivity, Tyler spares Wednesday’s life, hinting at unresolved feelings.

2) Morticia and Gomez

Morticia and Gomez Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

Morticia and Gomez Addams, portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán respectively, continue to embody the quintessential depiction of enduring love.

Their relationship, consistent across various adaptations of The Addams Family, is characterized by exaggerated affection and loyalty.

In the Netflix series, Morticia and Gomez’s time at Nevermore Academy shows the strength of their relationship. Whether dealing with accusations or parenting concerns, they support each other and bring stability to the story.

1) Wednesday and Enid

A key relationship in the show is the friendship between the gothic teen and Enid (Image via Instagram/@wednesdaynetflix)

One of the key relationships in the series is the friendship between the protagonist and Enid Sinclair. Despite their different personalities, the two become close confidants. Enid’s energy contrasts with Wednesday’s reserved nature, yet their bond grows stronger over time.

Throughout season 2, their commitment to each other remains strong. Enid risks her life to protect the gothic teen from Tyler, while the protagonist embarks on a mission with Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) to find her after her full transformation into a wolf.

Interested viewers can watch the TV show on Netflix.

