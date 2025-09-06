“Went from innocent to weird AF real quick”- Netizens slam Catherine Zeta-Jones after she recalls encounter with underage fanboy

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she once met a 12-year-old fan at a driving range while with her husband, Michael Douglas. She joked that she immediately started calculating their age difference when he asked for her autograph.
The 55-year-old said:
“This really cute 12-year-old boy came up and asked for my autograph and it was like really cute. And then I went ‘Aha… When I’m 70, this cute little boy will be like 33.’”
Meyers asked:
“Now can Michael tell when you’re doing math in your head like that?”
Catherine Zeta-Jones responded:
“Yeah he usually thinks I’m wondering what [golf] club to pick, but I’m not. I’m going, ‘At that time, I’m sure he’ll be just fine'”
Fans online have reacted to the clip of this interaction doing the rounds on the internet, as some are confused by the actor's thought process. One X user wrote:
"It went from innocent to weird AF real quick. Why do celebs openly say sh*t like this? So inappropriate."
Many fans, however, backed the actor and claimed that it wasn't meant to be creepy at all, as one user tweeted:
Catherine Zeta-Jones on meeting Lady Gaga and Wednesday Season 2
Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams on the show, Wednesday, whose second season was released on September 3. The new season is expected to have a big arc for Zeta-Jones' character.
In the aforementioned interview with Seth Meyers, she opened up about Morticia Addams' relationship with her daughter and her expectations for season 3.
Zeta-Jones said:
“As much as you want to put them in a glass box and protect them forever, you need them to understand by themselves. But hopefully in season three, we can delve deeper into my mother-daughter relationship.”
In an interview, published on August 28, she had also spoken about Morticia Addams' outlook towards her daughter, Wednesday, saying (h/t Morung Express):
"There’s a part of Morticia that wants Wednesday to be exactly how she is. There’s a strength to this young woman. She has all the outcast attributes and the abilities that are part of Morticia’s world, but there’s a defiance that Morticia never had that Wednesday has."
Wednesday season 2 will also see Lady Gaga join the show as Rosaline Rotwood, a ghostly professor at the Nevermore Academy. The pop star also made the song, The Dead Dance, for the show.
About meeting Lady Gaga, Catherine Zeta-Jones told Seth Meyers:
"I was like a sedated Beatle[s] fan from 1961. All I wanted to do was scream and say, 'I love you,' and I had to be really, like, 'Very nice to meet you,' and inside, everything was bursting. I think she's the talent of our generation."
Wednesday season 2 has eight episodes and is available to watch on Netflix.
