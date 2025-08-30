"SHAKING, CRYING AND THROWING UP!" - Fans erupt after Lady Gaga announces The Dead Dance's release date, set to feature in Jenna Ortega's Wednesday

Lady Gaga announced that her song The Dead Dance will be released on September 3, 2025, featuring in the second part of Jenna Ortega-starrer Wednesday season 2. The first part of season 2 premiered on August 6, 2025. The release of Lady Gaga's track aligns with the arrival of the series' second installment.On August 28, 2025, Gaga took to X to re-post an image from her fan page showing her in a 'GAGA X WEDNESDAY' look. The singer wrote:&quot;DO THE DEAD DANCE! Sept 3&quot;Gaga's social media announcement followed her appearance on Spotify and Netflix's Wednesday Graveyard Gala event in New York on August 28, wherein she made a red carpet appearance alongside Ortega.The singer addressed the audience at the event, telling them how she had a &quot;wonderful time&quot; playing a small character in the second installment of the horror comedy franchise, dubbing the cast as &quot;incredible.&quot; She confirmed the release date of The Dead Dance at the event, resulting in a loud cheer from the crowd.Netizens expressed their views on the same, with one X user writing in excitement:&quot;SHAKING, CRYING AND THROWING UP!&quot;⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ @hard_tingzLINKSHAKING, CRYING AND THROWING UP!Lady Gaga's fans flooded the comment section with their enthusiastic tweets, stating that they can't wait for part two of the series.FIONⱯ @HausOfFionaLINKI‘M SO EXCITED!!!!˚✧ stephanie 🧚🏻‍♀️ @glittersnotLINKi’ll be streaming immediatelyGlitch King @cryptoGlitchKLINKSounds like an epic collaboration! Can't wait to see how they blend their styles.nico 🐎 @SMTHNGC4RT3RFULLINKI CANNOT WAIT OMMMMMMGGGGGGGGG😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍Internet users also praised Gaga's styling for the Spotify event, wherein the singer wore a goth-inspired all-black outfit with a unqiue headgear.allegedly @TweetsStolenLINKCan you do fashion again! immediatelycabria minaj🦄⋆˚ ᰔ₊˚⋆ @ca6riaLINKLove the look!!! :) Gonna try to remake in dress to impress𝕩Simon Wu @sisisimonLINKOmg you look so beautiful in that photo Queen!!! 🖤🖤🖤 We love you more then the sun!! Can’t wait for September 3!!!&quot;We really wanted to impress her&quot; - Jenna Ortega reflects on Wednesday crew giving Lady Gaga the star treatment Jenna Ortega at the Graveyard Gala at Guastavino's in New York City. (Image via Getty)In addition to releasing a song in Netflix's Wednesday season 2, Lady Gaga is also set to make a cameo in the series where she'll play Rosaline Rotwood. Gaga's character is one of the teachers at Nevermore who crosses paths with Jenna Ortega's titular character, Wednesday Addams.During her March 2025 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jenna Ortega reflected on how the set changed overnight when Lady Gaga was supposed to join them for the shoot. The actress recalled showing up on set and witnessing that everything had completely changed.Ortega mentioned that they had a &quot;normal functioning set&quot; before and that she saw truck after truck pulling up to the location for Lady Gaga. She added:“They had, like, rolled out this walkway for her to exit from the trailer to the tents. I went to my tent to hang out, and they replaced my dirty tent with, like, brand-new tents. I had a barber’s chair. They gave me fancy water. Everything. We really did it up for her guys. We really wanted to impress her.”Gaga and Ortega posing together (Image via Instagram/@ladygaga)Ortega further said how the set went back to a &quot;dusty setup&quot; after Lady Gaga was done shooting. She joked about wanting the singer to be present on the set even more because &quot;the water was really nice.”In another conversation with Entertainment Tonight in August 2025, Jenna Ortega commented on her experience of working with Gaga, dubbing her as &quot;one of the kindest, most grounded people&quot; she ever had the &quot;pleasure to work with.&quot; She also described the singer as a &quot;powerhouse.&quot; Besides Ortega, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones mentioned during the same interview that Lady Gaga's addition to the show was &quot;made in heaven.&quot; Catherine, who plays Morticia Addams in the Netflix series, said:&quot;I actually feel that she is probably related somehow genetically to the Addams Family.&quot;While Lady Gaga has remained tight-lipped about her role in Wednesday season 2, Jenna Ortega gave the audience a hint about the singer's cameo during her recent ET interview. She said that Gaga isn't playing a teacher, calling it a &quot;little clue&quot; for the audience.