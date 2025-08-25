Did Ava Max name-drop Lady Gaga in Don't Click Play? Former explains why she alluded to comparisons in album's title track

American singer-songwriter Ava Max has allegedly addressed her long-standing comparisons to Lady Gaga. According to Rolling Stone, fans of the 31-year-old artist reportedly circulated a previously unreleased snippet from the title track of her new album, Don’t Click Play, on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, three days ahead of the album release.Titled, Don’t Click Play, the track references the 14-time Grammy winner. Per Rolling Stone, Ava Max name-dropped Lady Gaga and addressed her comparisons to the 39-year-old artist. Ava referenced her hit King and Queens and Gaga’s Poker Face in Don’t Click Play as she sings:“She samples, singing Gaga imitations. Can’t kings and queens look good with poker faces? But I’m loving myself even if you hate it.”Meanwhile, Ava Max, in an interview with Rolling Stone on August 21, 2025, discussed why she referred to her comparisons with Lady Gaga in her album's title track. When asked about how she hints at the “samples in music” and linkage to Lady Gaga, the musician said:“The comments about everything going on are just insane. And I feel like it’s constant, and that’s why I wanted to put it in “Don’t Click Play,” the title track. It’s kind of important for me to put that in there.”Ava Max claims she is “never dissing” anyone in her music amid name-dropping Lady Gaga in Don't Click PlayThe Sweet but Psycho hitmaker, during her conversation with Rolling Stone, also dismissed “dissing” other artists in her music. Ava admitted that she finds Lady Gaga comparisons complementary.When asked, “You addressed it in a way that you’re owning it a little bit, or you’re in on the joke,” Ava replied:“One thousand percent. I’m never dissing anybody in my music like that. It’s an empowering thing to bring two fan bases together.”Max, whose real name is Amanda Ava Koci, as per People, previously spoke about the Gaga comparison commentary to NYLON in 2023. She called out her “haters” and said that her Lady Gaga comparison is “huuuh-larious.”She also dismissed copying the Born This Way artists’ appearance at that time and said, “I can’t help that I look like this. I was born the way I was born too! I can’t help that I’m 5-foot-2 as well.”The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty&quot; - Red Carpet - Source: GettyMeanwhile, Ava Max discussed using samples on her new album. She admitted to Rolling Stone that her Don't Click Play album does not feature any sample songs because she has received backlash in the past.“A lot of people sample songs and for some reason they like to attack me. At the end of the day, it’s like, if you can make an interpolation very well, and you love it, I don’t think you should leave it on your hard drive; I think you should let people dance to that song,” said Ava.Notably, Don't Click Play is the third studio album of Ava Max. Per Rolling Stone, the album features 12 tracks. Released on August 22, 2025, the album includes songs titled Lovin' Myself, How Can I Dance, Wet, Hot American Dream, Take My Call, Lost Your Faith, Skin in the Game, World’s Smallest Violin, and more.