Will there be a Wednesday season 3? Renewal possibilities and more

From creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday is a supernatural mystery comedy that has already attracted enough attention for fans to clamour for Wednesday season 3. Streaming exclusively on Netflix, the gothic teen drama series continues the platform's focus on the Addams Family universe.Set at Nevermore Academy, the series revolves around Wednesday Addams as she continues her misadventures while simultaneously trying to master her psychic abilities. Jenna Ortega reprises her role as the titular character alongside returning cast members like Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), and Emma Myers (Enid).The group also includes several new characters, including Agnes DeMille and Principal Dort, portrayed by Evie Templeton and Steve Buscemi. From uncovering family secrets to battling new threats, Wednesday season 2 attempts to stop the death of her best friend Enid, which she sees in a vision, and uncover the secrets at the psychiatric hospital Willow Hill.Although season 2 has ended, Netflix has confirmed Wednesday season 3, with the series renewed for another installment. Co-showrunner Alfred Gough also confirmed the news.Wednesday season 3 renewal status and possibility View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNetflix officially renewed Wednesday season 3 well before the second season aired. Season 2 concluded with a shocking cliffhanger involving Wednesday's long-lost Aunt Ophelia and set up numerous storylines for the upcoming third installment.However, as is the case, an announcement regarding the production timeline for Wednesday season 3 is expected in the coming weeks. The news was also confirmed by co-showrunner Alfred Gough, who, in an interview with Netflix's Tudum, revealed the team's creative goal for season 3.“Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can. We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday,” Gough said.Co-showrunner Miles Millar also teased potential storylines for Wednesday season 3, hinting at the role Wednesday’s long-lost Aunt Ophelia may play. In another interview with Netflix's Tudum, Millar confessed that Ophelia’s remergence will affect the entire Addams family, not just Wednesday.“It’s going to be really interesting to see if Morticia’s concerns are realized. Ophelia has been gone a long time. It’s left a hole in Morticia’s life, and a lot of unanswered questions. The re-emergence of Ophelia is going to hit this family like a bomb,” Millar said.About Wednesday season 2A still from the trailer (Image via Instagram/WednesdayNetflix)Wednesday season 2 follows Jenna Ortega's return as Wednesday Addams for her sophomore year at Nevermore Academy. Released in two parts, the season premiered on August 6, 2025, with the first four episodes, while the final four episodes debuted on September 3, 2025. Part 1 begins with Wednesday's kidnapping and subsequent return to Nevermore.She now develops stronger psychic abilities while discovering a conspiracy involving missing former students. The mid-season finale reveals Agnes DeMille (Evie Templeton) as Wednesday's former stalker, with connections to an ancient vendetta against the Addams family. Things take a turn for the worse as Wednesday is buried alive by Isaac, but she escapes, and the show proceeds to tie in several storylines.Enid transforms into her wolf form to save Wednesday, and Pugsley is kidnapped by villains who are looking to use his electrical powers. Not only that, Wednesday season 2 part 2 ends on the shocking revelation that Wednesday’s great-aunt Ophelia is alive but locked up in Grandmama Hester's house.It sets up Wednesday season 3 with multiple storylines, including Enid’s future as Wednesday goes searching for her and Tyler joining Miss Capri.Interested viewers can watch both parts of Wednesday season 2 on Netflix.